Ipsen: worldwide licensing agreement with Foreseen
Identified using Foreseen's proprietary proteomics platforms, this antibody-drug conjugate has demonstrated robust preclinical efficacy in multiple tumor types and a favorable preclinical safety profile, according to Ipsen.
Foreseen will receive up to $1.03 billion in upfront and milestone payments. It may also receive tiered royalties on worldwide sales.
