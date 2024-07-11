Ipsen: worldwide licensing agreement with Foreseen

Ipsen announces the signature of a licensing agreement with Foreseen Biotechnology, for exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and market FS001, a potentially first-in-class drug.



Identified using Foreseen's proprietary proteomics platforms, this antibody-drug conjugate has demonstrated robust preclinical efficacy in multiple tumor types and a favorable preclinical safety profile, according to Ipsen.



Foreseen will receive up to $1.03 billion in upfront and milestone payments. It may also receive tiered royalties on worldwide sales.



