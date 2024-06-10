June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved French drugmakers Ipsen and Genfit's drug to treat a chronic inflammatory liver disease, Ipsen said on Monday. (Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
Ipsen
Equities
IPN
FR0010259150
Pharmaceuticals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 03:59:07 pm
|122.8 EUR
|-0.08%
|123
|+0.20%
|11:25pm
|Ipsen's Rare Liver Disease Treatment Gets FDA OK
|DJ
|11:14pm
|US FDA grants accelerated approval to Genfit and Ipsen's liver disease drug
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+13.81%
|10.97B
|+48.39%
|765B
|-6.13%
|354B
|+20.61%
|331B
|+10.00%
|299B
|+18.87%
|248B
|-1.96%
|219B
|+11.11%
|216B
|+5.80%
|164B
|-2.50%
|162B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- IPN Stock
- News Ipsen
- US FDA approves Genfit and Ipsen's liver disease drug