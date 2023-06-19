Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ipsos
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS

(IPS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:40:56 2023-06-19 am EDT
52.80 EUR   -0.09%
06:12aAbortion rights supporters and opponents mark one year without Roe v. Wade
RE
06/16North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Edge Higher After Sixth Straight Gain For S&P
DJ
06/16New GE Aerospace Survey Shows Broad Aviation Industry Alignment on Sustainability, Need for Accelerated Support to Meet 2050 Net Zero Goal
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Abortion rights supporters and opponents mark one year without Roe v. Wade

06/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision

(Reuters) - Abortion rights advocates and opponents are set to mark this week's one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had legalized the procedure nationwide with events to rally voters and highlight the ongoing fights over access.

The ruling, whose anniversary comes this Saturday, had a swift impact by freeing states to ban abortion. Republican-controlled legislatures in numerous states passed restrictive legislation, with near-total abortion bans now in place in 14 states even as opinion polls show that a majority of Americans want abortion legal in all or most cases.

Abortion rights supporters did manage in some states to fight off new proposed restrictions or codify abortion protections.

Ahead of a rally set for Saturday in Washington, Rachel Carmona, executive director of the Women's March activist organization, acknowledged the devastating blow dealt to reproductive rights by the Supreme Court's reversal last year.

"We are framing this to lift up the wins that we've had in the last year, but of course it's a somber day for us," Carmona said.

The rally, sponsored by several national groups, aims to ensure the day "does not go down as a victory lap for people who are trying to strip reproductive rights from our country," Carmona added.

The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris will use a speech on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina, to make the case for national legislation to protect abortion rights - currently an unlikely prospect in a deeply divided Congress. Harris is set to deliver her speech a week before a new Republican-backed law takes effect in the state, banning abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, down from the current 20-week window.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America on Tuesday will announce a new partnership with former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, according to Emily Osment, a spokesperson for the anti-abortion group. Conway, who served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump, will lead the group's messaging and help train Republican candidates to "get on offense to talk about pro-life protections moving forward," Osment said.

Conway will be joined at Tuesday's press conference by state lawmakers who have helped pass new abortion restrictions since Roe was overturned as well as staff from anti-abortion pregnancy crisis centers who have faced threats and attacks since the ruling, Osment said.

In last November's congressional elections, Republicans narrowly won control of the House of Representatives but overall did not perform as well as had been expected. Strategists in both parties have attributed Democratic strength at the polls at least in part to higher support from women who back abortion rights.

CAMPAIGN ISSUE

Activists on both sides of the abortion debate have made clear that the issue will remain central in next year's congressional and presidential races.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is urging candidates seeking the Republican nomination to back a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Democratic President Joe Biden, an abortion rights supporter, is seeking re-election.

Reproductive rights advocates said they hope to harness popular support for legalized abortion to help elect officials who could reverse limits that already have been imposed and protect access where it remains intact.

Some 64% of respondents in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in May said they were less likely to support a presidential candidate who backed laws severely restricting abortion, compared to 36% who said they were more likely to back such a candidate.

Critical election battlegrounds include Virginia, the Southern state with the least restrictive abortion laws and one of a few places where voters will elect new state legislators this November, according to Christina Reynolds, spokesperson for the group Emily's List that backs Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights.

Glenn Youngkin, Virginia's Republican governor, wants greater limits on abortion, but a narrow Democratic majority in the state Senate has blocked any such measure. Reynolds said her group will be fighting to protect that Senate majority and try to pick up seats in the state House of Delegates.

The biggest expansions of abortion rights over the past year occurred in states including Michigan and Minnesota where Democrats control both the legislature and the governor's office, Reynolds said.

"We want to make more states Michigan and Minnesota," Reynolds said.

NARAL Pro-Choice America, another group involved in Saturday's rally in Washington, is mobilizing its 4 million members to canvass, make phone calls and collect signatures for ballot measures such as an Ohio state constitutional amendment that would protect abortion rights, according to Ryan Stitzlein, the group's senior political director.

In every election since the Supreme Court ruling, Stitzlein said, "abortion has been front and center, and a huge motivating factor for voters - and we expect that to continue."

(Reporting by Julia Harte in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Colleen Jenkins)

By Julia Harte


© Reuters 2023
All news about IPSOS
06:12aAbortion rights supporters and opponents mark one year without Roe v. Wade
RE
06/16North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Edge High..
DJ
06/16New GE Aerospace Survey Shows Broad Aviation Industry Alignment on Sustainability, Need..
AQ
06/16Tesco sales up; ITV mulls AllMedia3 acquisition
AN
06/16EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Start off Mixed, Following Hawkis..
DJ
06/15Factbox-Who are the Republican candidates running for president?
RE
06/15Fed Keeps Rates on Hold, China Cuts, ECB Expected to Raise; Beyoncé Effect Hits Sweden
DJ
06/15New Survey From Tele2 : Swedish Companies Raise Sustainability Ambitions
AQ
06/14Trump raises $7 million for 2024 campaign since federal indictment
RE
06/14Transcript : Ipsos SA - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IPSOS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 419 M 2 642 M 2 642 M
Net income 2022 216 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2022 184 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 2 338 M 2 554 M 2 554 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart IPSOS
Duration : Period :
Ipsos Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPSOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 52,85 €
Average target price 67,03 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ben Charles Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan Lévy Chief Financial Officer
Didier Michel Truchot Chairman
Neville Rademeyer Global Chief Information Officer
Michel Guidi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPSOS-9.66%2 554
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA24.60%20 165
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.16.65%18 984
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.20.20%15 457
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.13%15 182
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.131.50%14 873
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer