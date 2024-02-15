Ahead of a major global election year, populism remains strong

Paris, February 15th, 2024 - Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, releases a study across 28 countries highlighting the strength of populism in these countries. It notably unveils the following key findings:

Anti-establishment views are widespread, reflecting frustrations with inequality, slower growth, and the inability for governments to deliver. In a significant election year, 63% of people on average across 28 countries 1 believe their country needs “a strong leader to take the country back from the rich and powerful”.





believe their country needs “a strong leader to take the country back from the rich and powerful”. Populist sentiment is fuelled by a general sense among respondents that their country is in decline (58%) and that society is broken (57%), even in countries with good GDP growth.





When jobs are scarce, 59% favour employers prioritizing hiring “people of this country” over immigrants.





Majority (62%) see elites as a closely connected group with similar views on many important issues.





Most want a stronger, more activist government, even given the anti-establishment fervour: Seventy-five percent support governments increasing their spending on healthcare, and 67% support governments increasing funding toward poverty reduction. Similarly, Ipsos’ Global Trends study finds that 74% fear their government will not provide enough support in the future.





Ipsos will be polling on elections around the world and will continue tracking these attitudes.

Access the full report: https://www.ipsos.com/en/populism-remains-strong

1 The “28-country average” reflects the average result for all the countries and markets where the survey was conducted. It has not been adjusted to the population size of each country or market and is not intended to suggest a total result. All global numbers cited reflect this 28-country average.

Technical note: Ipsos interviewed 20,630 people online in the following countries between November 22 and December 06, 2023. Quotas were set to ensure representativeness and data have been weighted to the known population profile of each country. The sample consists of approximately 1,000 individuals each in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the U.S., and 500 individuals each in Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Hungary, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, and Turkey. The sample in India consists of approximately 2,200 individuals, of whom approximately 1,800 were interviewed face-to-face and 400 were interviewed online.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tél. + 33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment