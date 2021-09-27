Log in
Ben Page, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos

09/27/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
Paris, 27 September 2021 Ipsos and Nathalie Roos have mutually agreed to cease the project that was to lead to the appointment of Nathalie Roos as Ipsos Chief Executive Officer. This decision follows in-depth discussions between Didier Truchot and Nathalie Roos, which have been taking place since the announcement of the future nomination on July 19th.

Last week, these discussions revealed deep discrepancies between the parties which led to this decision. Nonetheless, this disagreement does not bring into question Ipsos’ resolve to pursue the execution of its growth plan, embodied by the deployment, since July 2018, of its strategic initiative “Total Understanding Project” (T.U.P.) which resulted in Ipsos’ visible return to growth.

The Board of Directors of Ipsos SA made the decision to appoint Ben Page as Ipsos’ new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Didier Truchot from November 15th, 2021. Didier Truchot will be Chairman of the Board of Directors.

A member of Ipsos’ Management Board Executive Committee, Ben is 56 years old and has 35 years’ experience in the Market Research and Public Opinion industry. Since 2009, he has been the Chief Executive of Ipsos MORI in the United Kingdom, where Ipsos is positioned as one of the leading market research companies. In this context, Ben has shown outstanding leadership.

Prior to managing Ipsos’ business in the United Kingdom, Ben was a partner in MORI UK, where he headed the Social Research Institute, dedicated to providing services to the public sector and government. He was a key member of the team leading MORI’s Management Buyout and subsequent sale to Ipsos in 2005.

He graduated from Oxford University, where he studied Modern History (Economics and Politics). He is a Visiting Professor at King’s College London, and a Council member at the Economic and Social Research Council (UKRI) among other non-executive roles.

Didier Truchot said, “I have known Ben for the past 16 years. He is a great professional, capable of bringing together innovation and rigor, human capital and mastery of technology. Beyond the positive performance of the British business, Ben has played a central role in the creation and deployment of programs that make Ipsos one of the most diversified and solid players in the Research industry”. And added “I am convinced that Ben will accelerate Ipsos’ transformation and ensure the successful implementation of its projects to become a more effective partner for its clients, employees and shareholders”.

* * *

The next publication concerning Ipsos’ activity in the third quarter 2021 will take place on October 21st after market closure and will be followed by a video conference at 6.00 pm CEST, hosted by Didier Truchot and Ben Page.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research companies in the world, present in 90 markets and employing 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and
is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).
ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

 

