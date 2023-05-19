Biden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 19 (Reuters) -
Democratic negotiators told President Joe Biden on Friday
that they are making "steady progress" in talks with Republicans
aimed at avoiding a U.S. default, according to a White House
official.
Biden received an update on the talks with aides to
Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on
Friday morning in Japan, where he is traveling for the Group of
7 (G7) summit, officials said.
"The president’s team informed him that steady progress
is being made," according to one of the officials, who declined
to be named.
"The president directed his team to continue pressing
forward for a bipartisan agreement and made clear the need to
protect essential programs for hardworking Americans and the
economic progress of the past two years as negotiations head
into advanced stages. He remains confident that Congress will
take necessary action to avoid default."
Republicans have refused to vote to lift the debt
ceiling past its $31.3 trillion limit unless Biden and his
Democrats agree to spending cuts in the federal budget.
The U.S. government may default on some debts
as early as June 1
unless Congress votes to lift the debt ceiling, and
economists fear the country will slide into a recession.
Biden cut his trip to Asia short and now plans to return
home on Sunday to finish the negotiations, eliminating stops in
Papua New Guinea and Australia aimed at countering China's
influence in the region.
In the meantime, White House adviser Steve Ricchetti,
budget director Shalanda Young and legislative adviser Louisa
Terrell are leading discussions for the administration.
A similar 2011 standoff over the debt limit led to a
historic downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, sparking a
sell-off in stocks and pushing the government's borrowing costs
higher.
The current deadlock has rattled investors, sending the
cost of insuring exposure to U.S. government debt to record
highs. A Reuters/Ipsos
poll
completed on Monday found that three-fourths of Americans
fear a default would take a heavy toll on families like theirs.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong and Raju Gopalakrishnan)