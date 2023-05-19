Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ipsos
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS

(IPS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:25 2023-05-18 am EDT
47.28 EUR   +0.25%
12:01aBiden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks
RE
05/18US Republican transgender laws pile up, setting 2024 battle lines
RE
05/18DeSantis to enter presidential race next week: sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Biden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks

05/19/2023 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 19 (Reuters) -

Democratic negotiators told President Joe Biden on Friday that they are making "steady progress" in talks with Republicans aimed at avoiding a U.S. default, according to a White House official.

Biden received an update on the talks with aides to Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday morning in Japan, where he is traveling for the Group of 7 (G7) summit, officials said.

"The president’s team informed him that steady progress is being made," according to one of the officials, who declined to be named.

"The president directed his team to continue pressing forward for a bipartisan agreement and made clear the need to protect essential programs for hardworking Americans and the economic progress of the past two years as negotiations head into advanced stages. He remains confident that Congress will take necessary action to avoid default."

Republicans have refused to vote to lift the debt ceiling past its $31.3 trillion limit unless Biden and his Democrats agree to spending cuts in the federal budget.

The U.S. government may default on some debts

as early as June 1

unless Congress votes to lift the debt ceiling, and economists fear the country will slide into a recession.

Biden cut his trip to Asia short and now plans to return home on Sunday to finish the negotiations, eliminating stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia aimed at countering China's influence in the region.

In the meantime, White House adviser Steve Ricchetti, budget director Shalanda Young and legislative adviser Louisa Terrell are leading discussions for the administration.

A similar 2011 standoff over the debt limit led to a historic downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, sparking a sell-off in stocks and pushing the government's borrowing costs higher.

The current deadlock has rattled investors, sending the cost of insuring exposure to U.S. government debt to record highs. A Reuters/Ipsos

poll

completed on Monday found that three-fourths of Americans fear a default would take a heavy toll on families like theirs. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IPSOS 0.25% 47.28 Real-time Quote.-19.18%
TOPIX INDEX 0.08% 2159.9 Delayed Quote.12.79%
All news about IPSOS
12:01aBiden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks
RE
05/18US Republican transgender laws pile up, setting 2024 battle lines
RE
05/18DeSantis to enter presidential race next week: sour..
RE
05/18France's Ipsos Buys Pharmaceutical Research Company in China
MT
05/17Ipsos acquires Shanghai Focus RX Research to strengthen its position in pharmaceutical ..
GL
05/17AI threatens humanity's future, 61% of Americans say - Reuters/Ipsos
RE
05/17Two-thirds of americans say artificial intelligence could threat…
RE
05/17Ipsos SA acquired Focus RX Research.
CI
05/16Republican allies form Super PAC to back Pence presidential bid
RE
05/16Three in four Americans worry debt-ceiling default ..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IPSOS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 419 M 2 604 M 2 604 M
Net income 2022 216 M 232 M 232 M
Net Debt 2022 184 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,85x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 2 091 M 2 252 M 2 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart IPSOS
Duration : Period :
Ipsos Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPSOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 47,28 €
Average target price 67,57 €
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ben Charles Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Whitney Krause President
Dan Lévy Chief Financial Officer
Didier Michel Truchot Chairman
Neville Rademeyer Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPSOS-19.18%2 258
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA18.41%18 990
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.13.93%18 541
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.8.62%14 322
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.65%14 099
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.120.03%14 037
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer