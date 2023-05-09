Advanced search
    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS

(IPS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:12 2023-05-09 am EDT
49.22 EUR   -0.28%
01:53pBiden's approval rating at 40%, Americans concerned about immigration - Reuters/Ipsos
RE
01:49pDisclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (1 to 5 May 2023)
GL
05/05Ipsos : Document AMF CP. 2023E898654
PU
Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (1 to 5 May 2023)

05/09/2023 | 01:49pm EDT
Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 1 to 5 May 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-May-23FR000007329821 30549,4608XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-May-23FR000007329810 93549,4177DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-May-23FR00000732981 20049,5178TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-May-23FR00000732983 18549,4469AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-May-23FR000007329820 65149,1730XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-May-23FR000007329811 19949,1636DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-May-23FR00000732982 65049,1083TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-May-23FR00000732984 00049,0870AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-May-23FR000007329822 29048,6958XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-May-23FR000007329815 74048,6472DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-May-23FR00000732982 79048,7049TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-May-23FR00000732984 18048,6521AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-May-23FR000007329810 00049,0058XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-May-23FR00000732988 00048,9656DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-May-23FR00000732981 50048,9859TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-May-23FR00000732982 00048,9714AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 2 419 M 2 650 M 2 650 M
Net income 2022 216 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2022 184 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 2 183 M 2 406 M 2 392 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Technical analysis trends IPSOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 49,36 €
Average target price 68,29 €
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ben Charles Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Whitney Krause President
Dan Lévy Chief Financial Officer
Didier Michel Truchot Chairman
Neville Rademeyer Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPSOS-15.62%2 406
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA18.28%19 305
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.12.76%18 351
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.132.26%15 377
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.93%15 060
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.8.47%13 947
