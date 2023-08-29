Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 22to 25 August 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

IssuernameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Aug-23FR000007329810 13544,9365XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Aug-23FR00000732987 27244,9262DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Aug-23FR00000732981 00044,9309TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Aug-23FR00000732981 50044,9335AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Aug-23FR000007329813 26944,8280XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Aug-23FR00000732987 13044,8535DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Aug-23FR00000732981 00044,8581TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Aug-23FR00000732981 50044,8602AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Aug-23FR000007329814 00044,9220XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Aug-23FR00000732987 45044,9566DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Aug-23FR00000732981 01544,9424TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Aug-23FR00000732981 45044,9484AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Aug-23FR000007329813 15044,9371XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Aug-23FR00000732986 23544,9117DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Aug-23FR000007329879044,8942TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Aug-23FR00000732981 42544,9013AQE
       

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (22 to 25 August 2023)