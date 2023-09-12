Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 8 september 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 4 to 8 September 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuername
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|4 244
|47,0261
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|2 826
|46,9561
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|200
|47,0347
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|3 500
|46,4585
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|46,4474
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|500
|46,4686
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|500
|46,5051
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|3 453
|46,7852
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|2 547
|46,8201
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|500
|46,8666
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|500
|46,8623
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|5 279
|46,8839
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|2 471
|46,8729
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|5 132
|47,2219
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Sep-23
|FR0000073298
|2 569
|47,2279
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment
- Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 8 september 2023)