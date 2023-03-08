Advanced search
    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS

(IPS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:11:02 2023-03-08 am EST
60.70 EUR   +1.51%
Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 28 February to 3 March 2023)
Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 28 February to 3 March 2023)
Biden assembles team of allies to boost re-election campaign
Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 28 February to 3 March 2023)

03/08/2023 | 04:51am EST
Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 28 February 2023 to 03 March 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Feb-23FR00000732987 45958,3084XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Feb-23FR000007329810 04158,3033DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Feb-23FR00000732981 00058,2000TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Feb-23FR00000732981 00058,3000AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Mar-23FR000007329813 51059,0003XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Mar-23FR00000732986 46858,9043DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Mar-23FR00000732981 58658,8185TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Mar-23FR00000732982 43658,9327AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Mar-23FR000007329816 50059,9704XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Mar-23FR00000732986 37659,9408DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Mar-23FR00000732981 24960,0046TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Mar-23FR00000732982 87560,0435AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-23FR000007329810 66260,9352XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-23FR00000732986 83261,0225DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-23FR00000732982 31461,0065TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-23FR00000732983 50060,9714AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 2 419 M 2 558 M 2 558 M
Net income 2022 216 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2022 184 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 2 645 M 2 798 M 2 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 87,6%
