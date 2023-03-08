Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 28 February to 3 March 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 28 February 2023 to 03 March 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|
|
|
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|
|
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Feb-23
|FR0000073298
|7 459
|58,3084
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Feb-23
|FR0000073298
|10 041
|58,3033
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Feb-23
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|58,2000
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Feb-23
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|58,3000
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|13 510
|59,0003
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|6 468
|58,9043
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|1 586
|58,8185
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 436
|58,9327
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|16 500
|59,9704
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|6 376
|59,9408
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|1 249
|60,0046
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 875
|60,0435
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|10 662
|60,9352
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|6 832
|61,0225
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 314
|61,0065
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|3 500
|60,9714
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.