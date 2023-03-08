Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 28 February to 3 March 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 28 February 2023 to 03 March 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Feb-23 FR0000073298 7 459 58,3084 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Feb-23 FR0000073298 10 041 58,3033 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Feb-23 FR0000073298 1 000 58,2000 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Feb-23 FR0000073298 1 000 58,3000 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Mar-23 FR0000073298 13 510 59,0003 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Mar-23 FR0000073298 6 468 58,9043 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Mar-23 FR0000073298 1 586 58,8185 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 436 58,9327 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Mar-23 FR0000073298 16 500 59,9704 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Mar-23 FR0000073298 6 376 59,9408 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Mar-23 FR0000073298 1 249 60,0046 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 875 60,0435 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-23 FR0000073298 10 662 60,9352 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-23 FR0000073298 6 832 61,0225 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 314 61,0065 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-23 FR0000073298 3 500 60,9714 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

