  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ipsos
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS

(IPS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:03 2023-04-13 am EDT
55.20 EUR   +0.18%
04/13 Florida lawmakers approve six-week abortion ban
RE
04/13 Florida lawmakers approve 6-week abortion ban, sending to Governor Desantis for signature
RE
04/13 Half of Republicans say politics drove US abortion pill court ruling - Reuters/Ipsos
RE
Florida lawmakers approve six-week abortion ban

04/13/2023 | 11:44pm EDT
STORY: Lawmakers in the Florida House on Thursday approved the six-week ban with a vote of 70-40. The bill passed the state Senate by a vote of 26-13 on April 3.

The legislation, which makes exceptions for abortions in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life or health are at serious risk, next heads to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

DeSantis, who is expected to seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024, has said he supports restricting the state's gestational abortion limit to six weeks. Florida currently allows abortions through 15 weeks.

Backing more severe restrictions could carry political risks for DeSantis should he win the Republican nomination.

While some 13 states ban abortion at six weeks and earlier, polling has consistently showed that most Americans support legal abortion in most cases. A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Wednesday found 43% of Republicans said they were less likely to vote for a politician who supports limiting access to abortion.

The fate of the ban may depend on the outcome of a court challenge to the state's current 15-week abortion ban, which abortion providers have argued violates the state constitutional right to privacy. The case is pending with the Florida Supreme Court.

Patients from across the U.S. Southeast have been traveling to Florida to end their pregnancies since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, gutting federal abortion rights. Most other states in the region have already banned the procedure at early stages of pregnancy.


© Reuters 2023
04/13Florida lawmakers approve six-week abortion ban
RE
04/13Florida lawmakers approve 6-week abortion ban, sending to Governor Desantis for signatu..
RE
04/13Half of Republicans say politics drove US abortion pill court ruling - Reuters/Ipsos
RE
04/13Mib still down; fashion stocks do well
AN
04/13Europeans up; Juventus at bottom on Mid
AN
04/13Stock markets expected to be mixed after Fed minutes
AN
04/12Europeans up after U.S. inflation data
AN
04/12Ipsos Announces That Pedr Howard Has Been Promoted to A New Role as Executive Vice Pres..
CI
04/11Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (3 April 2023)
GL
04/07Florida's DeSantis picks finance director for prospective presidential campaign
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 2 419 M 2 673 M 2 673 M
Net income 2022 216 M 238 M 238 M
Net Debt 2022 184 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 2 442 M 2 699 M 2 699 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Ben Charles Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Whitney Krause President
Dan Lévy Chief Financial Officer
Didier Michel Truchot Chairman
Neville Rademeyer Global Chief Information Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPSOS-5.64%2 676
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA23.39%19 741
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.15.74%18 850
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.142.66%17 205
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.13.99%14 422
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.05%14 263
