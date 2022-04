The poll showed Macron would lead in the first round of votes on April 10, with 26.5% versus 21.5% for Le Pen in second place. Those figures compared to 28% for Macron and 17.5% for Le Pen in the last poll conducted March 21-24, said Ipsos Sopra Steria Cevipof.

Macron would then beat Le Pen in the second round run-off vote on April 24 by 54% to 46%.

French election TAKE-A-LOOK:

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)