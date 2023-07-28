Implementation of the share buyback program approved on 15 May 2023

by the General Meeting of Shareholders

Paris, July 28, 2023 - As part of the implementation, decided by the Board of Directors at its meeting on 25 July 2023, of the share buyback program authorized by the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of 15 May 2023, the Company's priorities in the area of capital allocation and the return of value to shareholders include the continuation, in the second half of 2023, of share repurchases with a view to their cancellation up to 2% of the share capital per year subject to market conditions.

This program comes on top of Ipsos’ existing annual share repurchases implemented to compensate for the dilution from Ipsos’ free share and option plans for managers and employees.

To this end, the Company will proceed, between now and 29 December 2023, with a new tranche of share repurchases with a view to their cancellation, up to an amount of approximately 25 million euros, i.e. approximately 1.27%1 of its share capital at the closing price on 26 July 2023 (45.10 euros), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the authorizations granted by the Combined General Meeting held on 15 May 2023 (Resolutions 21 and 22).

Ipsos reserves the right to suspend the program at any time depending on market conditions or the implementation of its investment strategy.

A description of this share buyback program is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com) in the section entitled "Investors", and in the subsection relating to regulated information.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research companies in the world, present in 90 markets and employing nearly than 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

1 After cancellation, by decision of the Board of Directors at its meeting on 25 July 2023, of 550,000 own shares repurchased under the previous program.

