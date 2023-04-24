Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Ipsos
  News
  Summary
    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS

(IPS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:00:10 2023-04-24 am EDT
49.50 EUR   +3.60%
09:47aIpsos : Document AMF CP. 2023E895916
PU
04/22Republican hopefuls to court evangelical vote in Iowa
RE
04/21DeSantis stumbles stoke anti-Trump Republicans' fear
RE
Ipsos : Document AMF CP. 2023E895916

04/24/2023 | 09:47am EDT
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T15:36:06.85 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T15:36:05.84 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T15:36:04.79 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document IPSOS Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T15:36:03.723 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KORIAN Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T15:36:02.613 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T15:34:07.863 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document OVH GROUPE Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T15:24:02.49 Declarations Document SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T15:14:02.497 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T14:04:02.55 Declarations Document ENGIE Link
null 2023-04-24T13:56:05.833 Prospectus Approbation CARREFOUR BANQUE Link
null 2023-04-24T13:56:02.78 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE HAUTS DE FRANCE Link
null 2023-04-24T13:54:18.563 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE Link
null 2023-04-24T13:54:14.267 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE Link
null 2023-04-24T13:54:10.563 Prospectus Approbation CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2023-04-24T13:54:05.52 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Approbation TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
null 2023-04-24T13:52:13.023 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot MANITOU BF Link
null 2023-04-24T13:52:09.28 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ATOS SE Link
null 2023-04-24T13:52:06.87 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SAMSE Link
null 2023-04-24T13:52:02.933 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CARMAT Link
null 2023-04-24T13:50:03.453 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot NEURONES Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T11:30:02.967 Declarations Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T10:40:05.333 Declarations Document EUREKING Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T10:40:03.163 Declarations Document ENGIE Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T10:38:05.763 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T10:38:03.313 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
2023-04-24T00:00:00 2023-04-24T10:36:04.233 DeclarationAchatVente Document BOLLORE SE Link
null 2023-04-22T10:33:45.37 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:33:40.787 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:33:36.077 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:33:31.57 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:33:26.847 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:33:21.94 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:33:18.45 undefined Communique SOCIETE NATIONALE SNCF Link
null 2023-04-22T10:31:57.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:24:02.977 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:22:11.217 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:22:03.233 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:21:57.847 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:21:52.98 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:21:48.2 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:14:02.483 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:13:44.41 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:05:37.84 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-22T10:05:29.067 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-04-22T10:02:04.727 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T18:08:05.673 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T18:08:04.123 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T18:08:02.47 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAINT JEAN GROUPE Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T18:06:08.733 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAINT JEAN GROUPE Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T18:06:07.09 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T18:06:05.63 DeclarationDirigeants Document ADVINI Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T18:06:04.01 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T18:06:02.297 DeclarationDirigeants Document AFYREN Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T18:04:02.567 DeclarationDirigeants Document HOPSCOTCH GROUPE Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T16:36:02.487 DeclarationAchatVente Document LISI Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T15:40:02.117 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T15:38:06.44 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T15:38:05.363 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T15:38:04.287 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T15:38:03.157 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T15:38:02.09 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T15:36:05.72 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T15:36:04.6 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T15:36:03.51 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T15:32:03.193 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T15:30:02.08 Declarations Document ELIOR GROUP Link
null 2023-04-21T14:58:05.623 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BOLLORE SE Link
null 2023-04-21T14:54:07.177 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot HIGHCO Link
null 2023-04-21T14:54:03.367 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
null 2023-04-21T14:50:02.723 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot GALIMMO Link
null 2023-04-21T14:48:03.997 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Approbation BELIEVE Link
null 2023-04-21T14:46:07.59 Prospectus Approbation AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
2023-04-21T00:00:00 2023-04-21T13:22:02.023 Declarations Document ELIOR GROUP Link
null 2023-04-21T10:59:58.463 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:52:06.69 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:52:02.343 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2023-04-21T10:49:03.1 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:48:55.33 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:41:11.66 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:40:02.51 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-04-21T10:39:30.52 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-04-21T10:39:26.747 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-04-21T10:39:22.847 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-04-21T10:39:19.093 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-04-21T10:39:15.88 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:39:12 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-04-21T10:39:08.09 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-04-21T10:39:04.183 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-04-21T10:39:00.25 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-04-21T10:31:19.44 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:31:15.59 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-04-21T10:31:07.653 undefined Communique BPCE Link
null 2023-04-21T10:29:48.943 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-04-21T10:28:42.11 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:28:34.86 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:28:26.387 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:28:19.007 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:28:12.507 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:20:02.537 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-21T10:19:55.397 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Ipsos SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 13:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 419 M 2 655 M 2 655 M
Net income 2022 216 M 237 M 237 M
Net Debt 2022 184 M 202 M 202 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,95x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 2 114 M 2 320 M 2 320 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart IPSOS
Duration : Period :
Ipsos Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPSOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 47,78 €
Average target price 68,00 €
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ben Charles Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Whitney Krause President
Dan Lévy Chief Financial Officer
Didier Michel Truchot Chairman
Neville Rademeyer Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPSOS-18.32%2 320
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA27.40%20 719
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.15.05%18 724
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.144.34%16 228
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.12.58%14 492
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.09%13 284
