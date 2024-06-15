2024 INVESTOR DAY
Wednesday, 12thJune 2024
WELCOME01
Ben Page
Chief Executive Officer
© Ipsos Investor Day 2024
2
THE WORLD IS COMPLEX
© Ipsos | Doc Name | Month Year | Version # | Public | Internal/Client Use Only | Strictly Confidential
… MORE COMPLEX THAN EVER
Societies in Flux
Ageing
societies
Community migration &
displacement
Life stage & family evolutions
Greater ethnic
- religious diversity
Identity
Acceptance
Tech-celeration
Pervasive
technology
The immersive frontier
AI
- automation advances
Exponential data
Toll of technology
Inequalities and
Environmental
Opportunities
Emergency?
Rise & fall of
Climate
middle classes
change
Employee
Loss of
power shift
biodiversity
Wealth
Sustainable
disparities
growth
Rising cost of
Resource
living
depletion
Alternative
value structures
Political Tension nearly everywhere
Rising nationalism
and populism
Technology's dark side
Challenging institutions
Increasing geopolitical conflicts
Entrenched inequality
Health under pressure
Systemic health
inequality
Holistic health
Integration of health & technology
The next pandemic
Breakthrough therapies
4
© Ipsos Investor Day 2024
4
IPSOS IS
BUILT TO MAKE SENSE
OF COMPLEXITY
© Ipsos Investor Day 2024
5
Our Raison d'Être is key
Deliver reliable information for a true understanding
of Society, Markets and People to help the world make better decisions
A WORLDWIDE LEADER IN MARKET AND SOCIAL RESEARCH
20 000
Employees
Across 220 cities and
90 markets
For 5000+ clients
With 6M+ authenticated, proprietary panelists
© Ipsos Investor Day 2024
6
WHY IPSOS IS UNIQUE
An independent market research company led by researchers
Specialist expertise in all areas of market and opinion research
Able to deal with the most complex challenges
- A wide range of services
- Broad geographic coverage to provide real local understanding combined with global efficiency
© Ipsos Investor Day 2024
7
IPSOS: GREATER IMPACT THROUGH TOTAL UNDERSTANDING
Understand
Inform
Define market
Innovate and
society,
public
strategy
launch new
markets and
policy
products and
people
services
Improve
Improve
Strengthen
Shape media,
customer
employee
brand health
marketing and
experience
experience
advertising
Boost
Build
Be fit for
Have an
channel
corporate
the future
impact on
performance
reputation
the world
People as …
Citizens
Consumers
Customers - B2C
and B2B
Healthcare professionals and patients
Employees
© Ipsos Investor Day 2024
8
CLIENTS USE THIS MULTI COUNTRY AND SECTOR EXPERTISE
#
75%
OF SERVICE LINES
10 TO 16
of our Top Clients
use >20 of our markets
and solutions from more
OUR TOP 20
than 10 Services Lines
CLIENTS
5 TO 10
Average by client:
29 countries
12 Service Lines
< 5
using 34 services
< 20
20 TO 40
> 40
#
OF MARKETS
© Ipsos Investor Day 2024
9
END-TO-END EXPERTISE AND CONTROL
DEFINITION
DATA
DATA
INSIGHTS,
OF NEEDS
COLLECTION,
INTEGRATION &
ACTIVATION &
PRODUCTION
ANALYTICS
ADVISORY
Understanding the
Producing quality
Leveraging
Delivering impactful
challenges of our clients
data and ensuring
the best of our data
insights to our clients
relevance of our panels
through technology
Client Organisation
Operations
Data Scientists
Researchers &
Local / Global teams
Panels
Ipsos Experts
sector experts
© Ipsos Investor Day 2024
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ipsos SA published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2024 02:03:05 UTC.