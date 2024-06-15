2024 INVESTOR DAY

Wednesday, 12thJune 2024

WELCOME01

Ben Page

Chief Executive Officer

THE WORLD IS COMPLEX

… MORE COMPLEX THAN EVER

Societies in Flux

Ageing

societies

Community migration &

displacement

Life stage & family evolutions

Greater ethnic

  • religious diversity

Identity

Acceptance

Tech-celeration

Pervasive

technology

The immersive frontier

AI

  • automation advances

Exponential data

Toll of technology

Inequalities and

Environmental

Opportunities

Emergency?

Rise & fall of

Climate

middle classes

change

Employee

Loss of

power shift

biodiversity

Wealth

Sustainable

disparities

growth

Rising cost of

Resource

living

depletion

Alternative

value structures

Political Tension nearly everywhere

Rising nationalism

and populism

Technology's dark side

Challenging institutions

Increasing geopolitical conflicts

Entrenched inequality

Health under pressure

Systemic health

inequality

Holistic health

Integration of health & technology

The next pandemic

Breakthrough therapies

IPSOS IS

BUILT TO MAKE SENSE

OF COMPLEXITY

Our Raison d'Être is key

Deliver reliable information for a true understanding

of Society, Markets and People to help the world make better decisions

A WORLDWIDE LEADER IN MARKET AND SOCIAL RESEARCH

20 000

Employees

Across 220 cities and

90 markets

For 5000+ clients

With 6M+ authenticated, proprietary panelists

WHY IPSOS IS UNIQUE

An independent market research company led by researchers

Specialist expertise in all areas of market and opinion research

Able to deal with the most complex challenges

  • A wide range of services
  • Broad geographic coverage to provide real local understanding combined with global efficiency

IPSOS: GREATER IMPACT THROUGH TOTAL UNDERSTANDING

Understand

Inform

Define market

Innovate and

society,

public

strategy

launch new

markets and

policy

products and

people

services

Improve

Improve

Strengthen

Shape media,

customer

employee

brand health

marketing and

experience

experience

advertising

Boost

Build

Be fit for

Have an

channel

corporate

the future

impact on

performance

reputation

the world

People as …

Citizens

Consumers

Customers - B2C

and B2B

Healthcare professionals and patients

Employees

CLIENTS USE THIS MULTI COUNTRY AND SECTOR EXPERTISE

#

75%

OF SERVICE LINES

10 TO 16

of our Top Clients

use >20 of our markets

and solutions from more

OUR TOP 20

than 10 Services Lines

CLIENTS

5 TO 10

Average by client:

29 countries

12 Service Lines

< 5

using 34 services

< 20

20 TO 40

> 40

#

OF MARKETS

END-TO-END EXPERTISE AND CONTROL

DEFINITION

DATA

DATA

INSIGHTS,

OF NEEDS

COLLECTION,

INTEGRATION &

ACTIVATION &

PRODUCTION

ANALYTICS

ADVISORY

Understanding the

Producing quality

Leveraging

Delivering impactful

challenges of our clients

data and ensuring

the best of our data

insights to our clients

relevance of our panels

through technology

Client Organisation

Operations

Data Scientists

Researchers &

Local / Global teams

Panels

Ipsos Experts

sector experts

