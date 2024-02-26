Mawer Investment Management Ltd, acting on behalf of clients and funds, declared to the AMF that on February 22 it had fallen below the threshold of 5% of the voting rights in Ipsos, following the sale of shares on the market.

The declarant stated that he held, on behalf of the said clients and funds, 2,404,447 Ipsos shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 5.43% of the capital and 4.83% of the voting rights of the marketing and opinion research group.

