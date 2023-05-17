Ipsos acquires Shanghai Focus RX Research

to strengthen its position

in pharmaceutical research market in China

Paris, May 17th, 2023 - Ipsos is pleased to announce the acquisition of Shanghai Focus RX Research. The acquisition will significantly strengthen the expertise of Ipsos China's Pharma Insights business and further support Ipsos' Healthcare Insights business landscape.

The company, established on 2008, is dedicated to the RX (prescription drugs) insight market, including policy and environment research, market expansion, product strategy research, marketing mix research and performance evaluation. Shanghai Focus RX has established a stable and high-quality client base with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies. The company's team of 22 experts will become part of the Ipsos Healthcare Insights business. Frank Ma, CEO and founder of Focus RX Research, will lead the new business team.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, stated: "As outlined during the 2022 Investor Day, the Healthcare sector is one of our main priorities. It is an expanding market in undergoing transformation, and represents a significant growth opportunity for Ipsos. With Shanghai Focus RX Research expertise, we will accelerate and continue the expansion of our core offer and added-value services in a key market in China".

Lifeng Liu, Chairman and CEO of Ipsos in Greater China, says: "Frank Ma is an influential figure in the Chinese RX research market and leads a respected company. I look forward to working with Frank and his team to further strengthen Ipsos' position in the pharmaceutical research market in China".

Frank Ma, CEO and founder of Focus RX Research, adds: "We are delighted to be joining the Ipsos Group. The experienced Focus RX team, armed with Ipsos' global healthcare reach and knowledge, will be able to provide better service and deeper insights to our clients and will certainly make a significant contribution to the development of the healthcare market research in China".

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

Attachment