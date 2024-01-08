Ipsos completes acquisition of I&O Research

January 08, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST Share

Ipsos announces the acquisition of I&O Research, the largest public sector research company in the Netherlands.



Renowned for its expertise in social and political surveys, the company has extensive data production and analysis capabilities, as well as a large panel.



The combined teams will comprise 250 professionals and will operate under the Ipsos I&O brand.



This organization will generate new business opportunities for governments and international institutions such as the European Community, as the Netherlands is the fifth largest research market in Europe.



Ben Page, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos, said: "In line with our 2025 strategy, we continue to strengthen our position in government and public sector research. This new acquisition will enable I&O Research to combine its state-of-the-art operations with Ipsos' unique research expertise. The combined organization will enable our clients to benefit from extensive operational resources and infrastructure, as well as first-class analytical capabilities. '



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.