Ipsos : Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

July 8, 2021

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2021:

12,527 IPSOS shares

€ 926,655

During the 1st half 2021, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 124,845 shares € 3,952,000 793 transactions Sale 128,625 shares € 4,134,443 908 transactions

For information:

- the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (31 December 2020):

18,557 IPSOS shares

€ 666,076

- During the 2nd half 2020, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 129,520 shares € 3,050,966 815 transactions Sale 145,341 shares € 3,481,383 886 transactions

- For information, at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

34,979 IPSOS shares

€ 233,110

Attachment