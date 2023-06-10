Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ipsos
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS

(IPS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:19 2023-06-09 am EDT
47.32 EUR   -0.21%
07:51aSpain's Socialist PM backs alliance between two leftist parties
RE
06/09Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case, adding to legal woes
RE
06/08Helped by a technical support level
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain's Socialist PM backs alliance between two leftist parties

06/10/2023 | 07:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Meeting of the European Political Community in Bulboaca

MADRID (Reuters) - An alliance between Spain's main far-left parties Sumar and Podemos will be "more than positive" to help win next month's election, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

Podemos, the junior partner in the coalition government with Sanchez's Socialist party, announced on Friday it will join forces with Sumar and a series of small regional parties for the election on July 23.

Sanchez called a snap election after his Socialist party and Podemos performed worse than expected in local elections last month, losing ground to right-wing parties.

Analysts said a unified far-left is essential for Sanchez to have any chance of re-election.

Sanchez told a meeting of party supporters in Madrid on Saturday that the Sumar-Podemos deal was "more than positive", adding that "unity is the first proof of responsibility".

Yolanda Diaz, the labour minister and Sumar leader, told a meeting of party followers in Madrid on Saturday that the alliance with Podemos offered hope for the election.

One stumbling block between Podemos and Sumar had been Sumar's opposition to Equality Minister Irene Montero, a leading figure in Podemos, who was left out of election lists for next month's poll.

Montero has faced criticism in recent months over her flagship sexual consent law that included a loophole which has allowed 1,127 sentences to be reduced and 115 sex offenders to leave jail early, according to the Spanish General Council of the Judiciary.

A unified far-left is essential for Sanchez to have anychance of reelection, Jose Pablo Ferrandiz, a director atpolling company Ipsos in Spain, told Reuters on Friday.

A more likely outcome is that a unified far-left preventsthe conservative People's Party and the far-right Vox fromforming a coalition government, producing a hung parliament anda repeat election, Ferrandiz said.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Additional reporting by Juan Medina and Michael Gore; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2023
All news about IPSOS
07:51aSpain's Socialist PM backs alliance between two leftist parties
RE
06/09Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case, adding to legal woes
RE
06/07Pence rips Trump in 2024 campaign launch
RE
06/07Ex-US Vice President Mike Pence launches 2024 election bid, joins crowded field in chal..
RE
06/07Factbox-Who are the candidates running in the 2024 US presidential election?
RE
06/07Biden's approval rating at 41%, Americans concerned about economy -Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
06/07Christie takes aim at Trump in 2024 presidential bid
RE
06/06Christie takes aim at 'self-serving' Trump as he launches White House bid
RE
06/06U.S. public sees no clear winner in debt ceiling deal -Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
06/05Analysis-Crowded 2024 Republican race helps clear way for Trump nomination
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IPSOS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 419 M 2 601 M 2 601 M
Net income 2022 216 M 232 M 232 M
Net Debt 2022 184 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,86x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 2 093 M 2 251 M 2 251 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart IPSOS
Duration : Period :
Ipsos Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPSOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 47,32 €
Average target price 67,07 €
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ben Charles Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan Lévy Chief Financial Officer
Didier Michel Truchot Chairman
Neville Rademeyer Global Chief Information Officer
Michel Guidi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPSOS-19.11%2 251
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA20.77%19 241
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.15.84%18 852
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.19.66%15 298
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.118.65%14 041
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.20%13 695
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer