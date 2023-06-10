Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ipsos
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS

(IPS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:19 2023-06-09 am EDT
47.32 EUR   -0.21%
04:17pTrump faces tough odds in classified documents case
RE
07:51aSpain's Socialist PM backs alliance between two leftist parties
RE
06/09Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case, adding to legal woes
RE
Summary 
Summary

Trump faces tough odds in classified documents case

06/10/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
STORY: CRAIG GREEN, TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LAW PROFESSOR: "There was no good reason for Mr. Trump to have these documents at Mar-a-Lago."

Legal experts say former U.S. President Donald Trump faces a formidable task defending against charges that he illegally kept top-secret documents upon leaving the White House in 2021...

The 37 counts against him were unsealed in Florida federal court on Friday and include violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice conspiracy and false statements.

National security law experts are struck by the breadth of evidence in the indictment.

They say it makes a strong case for prosecutors' allegation that Trump illegally took the documents and then tried to cover it up.

This is Craig Green, a law professor at Temple University.

"You know, again, these questions of intent become very important. The closer and more attentive Trump has been to the location, the boxes, the harder it is for him to say, 'Oh, it was just a mistake.' It seems very clear that he was personally involved, that he had a lot to say about where the boxes were. And then actually there's a lot of suggestion that he knew quite well that there were national defense documents and information inside."

The indictment of a former U.S. president on federal charges is unprecedented in American history and emerges at a time when Trump is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

His legal woes have yet to dent his popularity with Republican voters, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

In theory, Trump could serve decades in prison if convicted, but analysts say a federal judge has great leeway and could impose a much lighter sentence - especially in the context of a plea deal

Here's former federal prosecutor Jennifer Beidel.

"Somewhere in the high 90% of all federal cases end in pleas, it's something like 2 or 3% of federal cases result in a trial. Typically, a federal defendant will get a much better sentence out of a plea."

But Trump has proclaimed his innocence and called the case a "witch hunt" orchestrated by political enemies.

National security defense attorney Mark Zaid said fighting the charges at trial might be the best strategic move for Trump... one that raises much bigger questions.

"Go full-blown bluster publicly, as much as you want to raise enough attention and money to try and strengthen your chances to win the presidency... (flash) And if he had already been convicted by that point in time, he could at least try and pardon himself, which is a completely open constitutional question because we've never faced it."

Trump is due to make his first appearance in the case in a Miami court on Tuesday, a day before his 77th birthday.


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on IPSOS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 419 M 2 601 M 2 601 M
Net income 2022 216 M 232 M 232 M
Net Debt 2022 184 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,86x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 2 093 M 2 251 M 2 251 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart IPSOS
Duration : Period :
Ipsos Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPSOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 47,32 €
Average target price 67,07 €
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ben Charles Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan Lévy Chief Financial Officer
Didier Michel Truchot Chairman
Neville Rademeyer Global Chief Information Officer
Michel Guidi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPSOS-19.11%2 251
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA20.77%19 241
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.15.84%18 852
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.19.66%15 298
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.118.65%14 041
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.20%13 695
