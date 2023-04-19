Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ipsos
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS

(IPS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:21:19 2023-04-19 am EDT
55.40 EUR   -0.89%
09:59aUS Supreme Court faces self-imposed deadline to act on abortion pill curbs
RE
08:54aConsumer Healthcare Products Association - Survey Confirms an Overwhelming Majority of Americans Want the Flexibility to Use Pre-Tax Dollars to Purchase Nutritional Supplements for Better Health
AQ
06:14aBiden's approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns - Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Supreme Court faces self-imposed deadline to act on abortion pill curbs

04/19/2023 | 09:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington

lWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday faces a self-imposed deadline to act before significant limits on access to the abortion pill mifepristone take effect in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to the drug's federal regulatory approval.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito on Friday temporarily halted lower court rulings setting the restrictions until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday (0359 GMT Thursday) to give the top U.S. judicial body time to weigh a bid by Democratic President Joe Biden's administration to defend the mifepristone's broad availability while litigation continues.

Alito handles emergency matters arising from a group of states including Texas. His action froze the litigation while the Supreme Court considers emergency requests by the Justice Department and the pill's manufacturer Danco Laboratories to put on hold an April 7 preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas that would greatly limit mifepristone's availability.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, is expected to act before the deadline to either grant or reject the requests or further pause the litigation. The justices could also fail to act, which would let the restrictions go ahead.

The administration is seeking to defend mifepristone in the face of mounting abortion bans and restrictions enacted by Republican-led states since the Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized the procedure nationwide. Alito authored that ruling.

The administration and Danco told the justices in their filings that mifepristone might not be available for months if the restrictions were allowed to take effect.

In a case that could undercut federal regulatory authority over drug safety, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on April 12 declined to block the curbs ordered by Kacsmaryk. The 5th Circuit did halt a part of Kacsmaryk's order that would have suspended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the drug in 2000 and effectively pull it off the market. The FDA is the U.S. agency that signs off on the safety of food products, drugs and medical devices.

The restrictions would roll back actions taken by the FDA since 2016 to facilitate access to mifepristone after confirming the medication's safety and efficacy. The revived restrictions would include limiting its use to the first seven weeks of pregnancy, down from the current 10, and a requirement for three in-person doctor visits to obtain a medication abortion.

Mifepristone is used in combination with another drug called misoprostol to perform medication abortions, which account for more than half of all U.S. abortions.

Reuters/Ipsos public opinion polling shows little support for recent steps to further restrict abortion access.

    A majority of Americans - some 68%, including 46% of Republicans - oppose Kacsmaryk's decision overturning FDA approval of mifepristone. Some 56% of respondents said they have an unfavorable view of the Supreme Court.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham and Scott Malone)

By Andrew Chung


© Reuters 2023
All news about IPSOS
09:59aUS Supreme Court faces self-imposed deadline to act on abortion pill curbs
RE
08:54aConsumer Healthcare Products Association - Survey Confirms an Overwhelming Majority of ..
AQ
06:14aBiden's approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns - Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
06:00aBiden's public approval rating edges lower to 39% - reuters…
RE
04/18Ipsos : Document AMF CP. 2023E894947
PU
04/16DeSantis backers launch first TV ad attacking Trump in 2024 White House race
RE
04/16Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023
RE
04/14In signing 6-week ban, DeSantis wades into thorny debate over abortion and 2024
RE
04/14Florida Governor Desantis signs 6-week abortion ban law
RE
04/13Florida lawmakers approve six-week abortion ban
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IPSOS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 419 M 2 652 M 2 652 M
Net income 2022 216 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2022 184 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 2 473 M 2 711 M 2 711 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart IPSOS
Duration : Period :
Ipsos Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPSOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 55,90 €
Average target price 68,00 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ben Charles Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Whitney Krause President
Dan Lévy Chief Financial Officer
Didier Michel Truchot Chairman
Neville Rademeyer Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPSOS-4.44%2 711
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA28.61%20 891
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.17.86%19 363
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.151.07%16 715
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.15.31%14 844
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.20%13 862
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer