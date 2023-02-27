Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ipsos
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS

(IPS)
  Report
2023-02-27
58.20 EUR   +1.75%
Yes, Joe Biden plans to run for president again, wife Jill says
RE
Analysis-As Ukraine war enters second year, can U.S. support last?
RE
The stock approaches again the support level
MS
Yes, Joe Biden plans to run for president again, wife Jill says

02/27/2023 | 03:06pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden wants Americans to know that her husband, President Joe Biden, does plan to run for a second four-year term, and she's all for it - even as a formal declaration of his intentions has yet to be made.

Jill Biden, asked by CNN about her husband's plans on a just-completed trip to Namibia and Kenya, said she expects him to announce a campaign and dismissed a question on whether the 80-year-old Democrat might opt out of a run in 2024.

"I'm all for it, of course," said the first lady, whose opinion is considered critical for the president's upcoming plans, even as he consults with a close group of longtime political advisers.

She made even stronger remarks to the Associated Press on the trip, when asked if the president was running again: "How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?"

Whether Biden should run in 2024 continues to be a source of debate among Democrats. Another run would test whether voters are ready to give Biden, already the oldest American president ever, another four years in office.

Biden himself has said repeatedly that he intends to run for re-election and has dismissed questions about his age, but has yet to make a formal declaration.

"There's too many other things we have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign," he told ABC's David Muir at the White House.

Biden said last November that he would decide in early 2023 whether he would run again, but an announcement now is not expected until the spring.

Biden to date has faced no major primary challenger, and he has shown no urgency to make a re-election bid official.

Biden spent the early weeks of the year in a controversy about classified documents, and more recently, his focus on foreign policy including a surprise trip to Ukraine has dominated his schedule.

Cedric Richmond, a former Biden White House adviser, said Biden would announce "whenever he's ready" when asked if an announcement was coming in March or April.

Any re-election bid would likely be influenced strongly by Biden's White House inner circle of advisers. But there has neither been a campaign manager identified yet nor the location of his campaign headquarters.

Polls show concerns about his age among some Americans since Biden would be 86 by the end of a prospective second term.

Some 46% of respondents to a Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this month said the phrase "Joe Biden is too old to work in government" strongly describes the president, with 24% of Democrats and 49% of independents holding that view.

Some 71% of respondents, including 52% of Democrats, said they did not believe that Biden should run for re-election in 2024.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump, who will be 78 by the time of the 2024 election, and Nikki Haley, Trump's former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina governor, have so far declared as candidates for 2024.

Democratic strategist Bud Jackson said the issue of whether Biden should run again is a topic of great debate in Democratic circles.

"Almost everyone I talk to is concerned about his age," Jackson said, but that "nearly everyone I talk to give him the benefit of the doubt that he should still run."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; additional reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Heather Timmons and Leslie Adler)

By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 419 M 2 562 M 2 562 M
Net income 2022 216 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2022 184 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 2 575 M 2 728 M 2 728 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Technical analysis trends IPSOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 57,20 €
Average target price 65,33 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ben Charles Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Whitney Krause President
Dan Lévy Chief Financial Officer
Didier Michel Truchot Chairman
Neville Rademeyer Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IPSOS-2.22%2 670
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA26.83%19 996
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.12.30%18 569
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.8.71%13 945
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.49%13 246
WPP PLC25.76%13 197