STORY: In the 2024 U.S. presidential election re-match between Democratic president Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump, the outcome will likely come down to close races in a few key swing states.

And to avoid repeating his 2020 loss, Trump is hoping to capitalize on what may be eroding support for Biden among a key constituency: Young voters.

The youth vote is seen by Republicans as one way to take Wisconsin, one of the six or seven battleground states set to determine the election.

These Trump supporters came out on a cold Saturday in Green Bay, to show their support for the Republican. Many were white, and middle-aged or older, a demographic that has backed Trump in the past.

But not all.

"I mean, I've tried to have conversations with people who don't like Trump, and they're like, 'you can leave, I don't want to talk to you anymore.'

Twenty-one-year-old Briauna Bonilla and her partner, 25-year-old Jonathan Boyer brought their 11-month-old son Reid to see the Republican candidate.

"Like, I'll go to the bar wearing a 'Trump 2024' hat and I get weird looks, like crazy all around from people, but it doesn't bother me."

Isayah Turner is 23 years old, and runs the Tiny Tykes dog breeding business in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He drove two hours to Green Bay with his mother to see Trump speak.

Exit polls from 2020 showed Biden beating Trump with young voters by 24 percentage points. But a Reuters/Ipsos poll last month showed Americans aged 18-29 favoring Biden by just three percentage points: 29 percent to 26 percent, with the rest favoring another candidate or unsure of who if anyone would get their vote.

Turner said he likes Trump's stance on gun rights, and sees the Republican as fearless.

TURNER: "And I think Trump is one of the only men that is actually had the balls on him o to say, to call out these people and not be afraid of them, you know? I just feel like is he's going to do what's best for the country, you know?"

Every Trump supporter who spoke to Reuters at the Trump rally brushed off the the candidate's criminal indictments, along with warnings that he posed a danger to democracy.

TURNER: "I don't see the risk to democracy because no matter what happens if he gets elected, he'll be there for four years and that will be it. He just wants to do what he can, I feel like, in the four years he has to try to get us on the right track."

A Trump campaign advisor last month told reporters the campaign sees young people as one of three of its biggest demographic opportunities for gains this November, along with Black and Hispanic voters.