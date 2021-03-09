Between Trump and a hard place: Senate's McConnell faces bipartisan unpopularity - poll

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Even at a time of heightened
political polarization, Republicans and Democrats can agree on
one thing: They generally don't like Mitch McConnell very much.
The 79-year-old Senate Republican leader, long known as the
"Grim Reaper" for killing off numerous Democratic initiatives,
ranked dead last among fellow Republicans in an Ipsos poll
conducted for Reuters.
All told, 57% of Americans expressed an unfavorable view of
McConnell, including 29% who had a "very" unfavorable view of
the Kentucky Republican. That included 49% of Republicans and
67% of Democrats, who were among 1,005 U.S. adults polled online
March 3-4.
McConnell, who entered the Senate in 1985 and served as
Senate majority leader from 2015 until two months ago, has
played a vital role in numerous Republican initiatives,
including the cementing of a conservative majority on the U.S.
Supreme Court.
He was re-elected to a seventh term last November, with a
victory margin of nearly 20 percentage points.
Asked to comment on the polling data, a senior Senate
Republican aide pointed to McConnell's strong re-election last
year and his record-long term as Senate Republican leader, a
position he has held since 2007 without opposition.
Most recently, he found himself at odds with Donald Trump
after excoriating the former president on the Senate floor for
his role in sparking the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Despite his bipartisan lack of popularity, McConnell was
still viewed favorably by 28% of Republicans and 19% of
Democrats.
But those numbers still left him well behind other
Republican figures.
Among other current Republican leaders, Trump remained the
most popular among members of his own party: 74% of Republicans
said they had a favorable view of the former president, while
24% said they had an unfavorable view.
Sixty-nine percent of Republicans said they had a favorable
view of former Vice President Mike Pence, 55% said they had a
similar view of Republican Senator Ted Cruz and 23% had a
favorable view of hard-right U.S. House Rep. Marjorie Taylor
Greene of Georgia.
The data has a credibility interval, a measure of precision,
of about 4 percentage points.
(Reporting by Chris Kahn and David Morgan
Editing by Mark Heinrich)