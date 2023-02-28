AIQ revenue soars; Mobius Investment net assets drop

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

AIQ Ltd - Cayman Islands-based firm focused on acquiring and developing e-commerce sector businesses - Revenue in the year that ended October 31 multiplies to GBP498,388 from GBP61,863 the year prior. Pretax loss narrows to GBP640,906 from GBP1.2 million. Attributes this primarily to the delivery of the DeFi DEX contract, which accounted for GBP438,824 of revenue. "We entered the year having decided to pivot to focus on the provision of IT consultancy services to customers who deliver blockchain technology and digital assets, such as NFTs. We had some success during 2022 in capitalising on the lack of IT solutions providers in Asia that specialise in the delivery of blockchain platforms, including forming partnerships with key solutions providers and completing a contract to project manage the supply of a decentralised finance exchange to a customer based in Australia," Chair Harry Chathli comments.

----------

Mobius Investment Trust PLC - investment company - Net asset value per share stands at 134.2 pence as at November 30, down 13% from 153.4p on the same date a year prior. Share price as at November 30 falls 15% to 131.0 pence from 154.5p on the same date a year before. Notes how unprecedented the year has been in terms of political and economic events, with the war in Ukraine and China's hard stance on Covid-19 pushing the recovery back. Records a total NAV return of 12.3%. Declares a final dividend of 1.20p, up sharply from 0.35p.

----------

IQ-AI Ltd - Jersey-based medical services firm - Says gallium maltolate, a novel oral agent, was granted orphan drug designation by the US Food & Drug Administration for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. Intends to "take full advantage" of the benefits orphan designation offers. This includes assistance in the drug development process, tax credits, grant opportunities, and seven years of market exclusivity post-approval. Notes that the status is independent from the overall approval process by the FDA.

----------

Kazera Global PLC - diamond and rare earths explorer in South Africa and Namibia - Says it will not be able to publish its annual report and accounts for the year that ended June 30 at the end of February. Says that trading on AIM will continue to be suspended until the publication of the results. Continues to make progress with its heavy mineral sands and diamond operations now in production. Confirms that it has paid off all outstanding debt to the former directors and loan providers and now sits in a healthy net cash position.

----------

Uru Metals Ltd - Toronto-based investor and mine project developer - Says Richard Montjoie was appointed as interim Chief Executive of Zeb Nickel. Says he has been with Zeb for over a decade. Adds that he played a pivotal role in the exploration efforts that have led to the discovery of several nickel deposits. Uru has just shy of 75% stake in Zeb Nickel.

----------

Appreciate Group PLC - Merseyside, England-based multi-retailer redemption product provider to corporate and consumer markets - Says it takeover by Paypoint PLC is complete, as the court-sanctioned the scheme of arrangement between Appreciate and relevant Appreciate shareholders. PayPoint agreed to buy Appreciate in a deal which valued the company at around GBP83 million. PayPoint will pay 33 pence in cash and 0.019 of a new PayPoint share for each Appreciate share.

----------

DP Aircraft I Ltd - Guernsey-based aircraft leasing company - Agrees on new terms with its lending banks for in a second amendment and restatement to its loan agreement for both aircraft loans. Fixes interest rates for tranche 1 and tranche 2 for DP Aircraft III tranche 1 at 5.26% and tranche 2 at a fixed balloon interest rate of 6.61%. Fixes DP Aircraft IV tranche 1 at 5.42% and tranche 2 at a fixed balloon interest rate of 6.89%. Says that the aggregated final balloon payment in 2026 is forecast to amount to approximately USD69.5 million based on the new terms.

----------

Hambro Perks Acquisition Co Ltd - Hambro Perks-sponsored special purpose acquisition vehicle - Says 93% of its shareholders approved the extension the business combination deadline to November 30. "We are delighted to have received shareholder approval for the extension, which highlights the confidence and support of our investors. We are encouraged by the positive conversations we are having with interested companies for a possible business combination and look forward to updating the market in due course," Chief Executive Dominic Perks comments.

----------

