IQ-AI Ltd. shares rose Thursday after the company said it has been granted orphan drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its treatment for pediatric brain cancer.

The U.K. medical-software and services company was granted the designation for gallium maltolate for adults in February, and the FDA has since confirmed the designation applies to all patients with glioblastoma multiforme.

Despite being the most common and aggressive primary brain tumor in adults and children, there are currently no effective treatments for pediatric glioblastoma.

Oral gallium maltolate recently demonstrated significant survival benefits in a pre-clinical study for pediatric brain cancer. The promising results, along with easy administration through a capsule, make gallium maltolate an attractive treatment option for both pediatric and adult patients, the company said.

