(Alliance News) - IQ-AI Ltd on Friday noted that studies by its subsidiary Imaging Biometrics LLC validated the dosing approach of Imaging's MRI-focused IB Neuro.

IQ-AI, the Jersey-based medical services firm focused on cancer treatment noted the results of IB Neuro's processing of reduced-dose gadolinium-based contrast agent, or GBCA, on 1.5T scanners.

Imaging's IB Neuro is focused on MRI methods that allow the reaction of relative cerebral blood volume maps that have the potential to provide more specific information about brain tumour biology and vasculature than compared to standard anatomical MR images.

"IQ-AI and our collaborators around the world continue to make advancements towards reducing GBCA consumption," said IQ-AI Chief Executive Officer Trevor Brown. "While our patented artificial intelligence technology available in IB Zero G remains in active development, this study provides an immediate option for cutting GBCA by 50% on 1.5T and 3T scanners", Brown added.

IQ-AI shares rose 4.4% to 4.18 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

