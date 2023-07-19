IQ-AI Ltd - Jersey-based medical services firm focused on cancer treatment - Says subsidiary Imaging Biometrics LLC's handheld application IB Nimble has been adopted by the Medical College of Wisconsin's Orthopedic Department for use in bone metastases treatment. IB Nimble's designer, Joseph Bovi, is professor of radiation oncology & neurosurgery at MCW. The application was originally designed to help treat brain metastases. IQ-AI says it "provides real-time collaboration amongst multi-disciplinary teams" to "provide optimised treatments faster". Josh McComack, Imaging Biometrics' director of software engineering, says the new installation "demonstrates that IB Nimble is ready for widespread deployment."

Current stock price: 2.80 pence, down 5.1% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 14%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.