(Alliance News) - IQ-AI Ltd on Friday said the clinical team has started a phase 2 protocol for its oncology-focused drug oral gallium maltolate, which could be a therapeutic agent for cancer.

The London-based medical services company said it will be a multicentre trial to span for about three years, with a target enrolment of about 50 to 60 patients. Firm costs are projected between USD2 million and USD2.5 million over the duration of the trial, which is anticipated to start in 2025.

"IQAI anticipates making a significant contribution to the costs of the phase 2 trial, in combination with possible grants and further support from charitable foundations if necessary," the company said.

IQ-Ai added: "While we intend to focus on the current development path of GaM, we are keeping informed of those early pre-clinical projects and potential new clinical trials. Pediatric cancers for which we have rare pediatric disease designations are of particular interest."

IQ-AI shares were flat at 1.30 pence each on Friday afternoon in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.