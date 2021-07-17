iQ International : Passing Away of Frank Sportolari, Board Member iQ International AG

Zug/Switzerland - 17 July 2021 - iQ International AG (ISIN CH0451424300 / WKN A2PAA5 / Symbol IQL), a multinational sustainable technology company publicly traded at the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with its global head office in Zug, Switzerland and North American headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, announces with deep sadness, the passing of Mr. Frank Sportolari, Board Member of iQ International AG, on July 12, 2021.

For over two years, Mr. Frank Sportolari held the position of Board and Committee Member of iQ

International AG, as well as many more vital roles throughout his community and numerous other

professional organizations like AmCham Germany and UPS. Frank Sportolari was not only an exemplary

Board Member, advising the company through the toughest of times, and all whilst he remained

optimistic and always seeking the best resolutions for our shareholders. Frank was also a friend, partner,

mentor, and an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Chairman & CEO Statement

Frank was an extraordinary person and iQ Board and Committee member. He was deeply involved in all

aspects of the Company, and his wisdom led to many great prospects. On a personal note, I had the

great honor of becoming a personal friend of Frank, and I so value that relationship. I learned of how

wonderfully he cared for his family, for his profession and for UPS. He led his company through very

hard COVID times successfully. The truth is that Frank cared for so many people, including his associates

and the shareholders of iQ International. He was so special. I personally will miss him, not just as a

Director, but as someone I had the honor of calling a good and reliable friend.

- George M. Weiss, Executive Chairman

It's not possible to put into words the character and class with which Frank Sportolari conducted

himself. I had the great fortune to learn from Frank at a pivotal point in my career, few people get so

lucky. Frank had a special way of unconsciously influencing those around him on a personal level as

well. His presence commanded those around him to act with the highest of standards, this was

incredible to watch. We will miss him dearly but what he taught all of us will live on.

- Kevin T. Loman, CEO

The entire iQ Team expresses their condolences to family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Frank

Sportolari. He will forever be missed.