iQ International : Two Industry Leaders Join the Company's Executive Management Team

Zug/Switzerland - 25 September 2020 - iQ International AG (ISIN CH0451424300 / WKN A2PAA5 / Symbol IQL), a multinational sustainable technologies company publicly traded at the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with its global head office in Zug, Switzerland and North American headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, has signed employment agreements with the two battery industry experts Messrs. Dennis Brown and Raymond Brown.

iQ International AG just announced that two highly respected battery industry experts and veterans who served the company as Advisory Board Members, have joined iQ International as full-time executive officers: Messrs. Dennis Brown and Raymond Brown. Dennis Brown takes over the function as Chief Marketing Officer and Raymond Brown as Chief Integration Officer, respectively, of iQ Power AG, which is the battery division of iQ International AG. Both gentlemen are highly regarded experts in the battery industry, and both served leading companies in this sector during their previous carriers.

Messrs. Dennis Brown and Raymond Brown have been very active both as Advisory Board members and as active consultants guiding the Company in creating and managing its expansion plans. They have now joined the Company on a full-time basis and will continue for at least two years, subject however, to the closing of the major financing disclosed by the company in previous press releases.

Mr. Raymond Brown is currently visiting the two factories that iQ plans to acquire later this year to prepare for factory integration and for the very important planned 'Advanced Battery Factory' retrofit (ABF).

Dennis Brown: Dennis retired from Interstate Battery, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer from 2004 - 2015. His 40 years of industry experience also included various leadership positions with Johnson Controls International (JCI) Power Solutions, which is now Clarios, a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners.

Ray Brown: Ray has spent the past 35 years with a specific focus on the energy storage industry. He retired from JCI in 2010, where he served 30 years in various global leadership roles in the Power Solutions division build-up. Since then, he has served on multiple Boards of Directors, including Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. in India.

'With these two highly valued industry veterans joining the Company, iQ International AG is fully prepared and ready for its future planned expansion. The joining of these veterans is a testament to the value and efficacy of the iQ Battery with its automatic electrolyte 360°Mixing™ function and the ABF technologies that the Company has further developed over the past three years. Most important, it is a testament of Ray and Dennis' confidence in our Company and trust in our future. This is a clear sign to shareholders that iQ is here to stay and should grow to the size that Management has promised to its shareholders.' Says Kevin T. Loman, CEO - iQ International AG

iQ International AGiQ International AG is a multinational sustainable technologies company listed at the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company licenses parts of its IP portfolio, and manufactures/distributes highly efficient lead-acid batteries that meet the increased need for cycle life in today's global automotive and storage markets. Its award-winning innovative technology is used to create superior, long-lasting, OEM-approved Starting-Lighting-Ignition (SLI) batteries. Batteries with iQ International AG technologies are designed to generate better performance in today's highly electrified vehicles, particularly vehicles with the Start-Stop function. The Company's technologies have the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation industry, helping car makers meet the emissions reduction mandates. - For more information, visit www.iqint.com

Dennis Brown has been in the energy storage business for more than 40 years. He joined Interstate Battery in 1991 and retired in 2016 after 25 years of service. Initially, Dennis led the sales and marketing efforts to transform Interstate's focus on independent outlets to become the industry leader in the sales and distribution of lead acid batteries. Under his sales and marketing leadership, the company grew from 8 million units to more than 17 million units, the largest battery distributor in the US automotive aftermarket.

While at Interstate Battery, Dennis co-patented the ED-18 Early Diagnosis Battery Tester and developed a system of preventative selling that has been adopted as the standard in the aftermarket. Dennis also served as President of Interstate All Battery, before being named Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at the enterprise level, a position he held from 2004-2015. During this time, he also served as an advisor to the Interstate Battery Board of Directors.

Prior to his tenure at Interstate Battery, Dennis was a senior executive with Johnson Controls International (JCI). While at JCI, he held various leadership positions including Marketing Planning and Research Manager, National Sales Manager NAPA/ Genuine Parts Company, National Sales Manager Diehard Brand, and Business Group Manager OEM - Chrysler, Nissan and Diamond Star Motors.

Dennis attended Wayne State University. He has been married to his best friend, Beth for over 40 years, and they live in the Dallas, Texas, area. Together they have 3 children. In his off time, he enjoys hiking with Beth, golfing with friends, and fishing at the lake. Dennis has served on the Board of Directors for Care Net.