Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  IQ International AG    IQL   CH0451424300

IQ INTERNATIONAL AG

(IQL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iQ International : Management and Board message to shareholders after the Company files for Composition Moratorium

03/15/2021 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zug/Switzerland - 15 March 2021 - iQ International AG (ISIN CH0451424300 / WKN A2PAA5 / Symbol IQL), a multinational sustainable technology company publicly traded at the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with its global head office in Zug, Switzerland and North American headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, has filed for Composition Moratorium on Friday March 12, 2021.

On March 12, 2021, iQ International AG filed for Composition Moratorium as required by its auditor, PWC. While the Company currently is unable to pay certain past due bills, it believes the Composition Moratorium is the best course to pursue its financing options and arrange for a mutually beneficial debt restructuring with its creditors. The Company's lead secured creditor has agreed to postpone its due date for payments until June 15, 2021 by which time management expects to complete one or more of its currently available funding opportunities.

The Company would like to inform shareholders that this decision was not taken lightly, and that both its board and management are working diligently, in shareholders and creditors best interests, to successfully complete current financing and acquisition opportunities, which are still fully ongoing. The previously announced $130 million financing was delayed due to the untimely death of the investment firm's CEO. That firm has done an admirable job in associating with another larger properly licensed investment firm and has confirmed that its due diligence is complete and that it expects to complete a $65 million financing within the time frame provided by the Composition Moratorium. This would be sufficient for the Tecnova acquisition previously announced and for other required matters and would leave management free to seek further debt or equity investment. Management is working diligently on these opportunities and will continue to inform shareholders on a timely basis of all major developments.

The Company would like to express its regret for this unfortunate situation and express its sincere gratitude to its shareholders who have supported the Company through the ups and downs for numerous years and throughout the difficult past twelve months marked by the unfortunate Corona crisis.


iQ International AG
iQ International AG is a multinational sustainable technologies company listed at the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company licenses parts of its IP portfolio, and manufactures/distributes highly efficient lead-acid batteries that meet the increased need for cycle life in today's global automotive and storage markets. Its Advanced Battery Factory (ABF) technologies together with the award-winning innovative 360° Mixing battery technology is used to create superior, long-lasting, OEM-approved Starting-Lighting-Ignition (SLI) batteries in a cheaper, faster, and cleaner fashion versus current industry leaders. Batteries with iQ International AG technologies are designed to generate better performance in today's highly electrified vehicles, particularly vehicles with the Start-Stop function. The Company's technologies have the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation industry, helping car makers meet the emissions reduction mandates, as well as manufacture develop and recycle a battery at a significantly emissions reduced level than the current industry leaders. - For more information, visit www.iqint.com

Disclaimer

iQ International AG published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 08:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IQ INTERNATIONAL AG
04:37aIQ INTERNATIONAL  : Management and Board message to shareholders after the Compa..
PU
03/12IQ INTERNATIONAL  : to Apply for Composition Moratorium (Nachlassstundung)
PU
2020IQ INTERNATIONAL  : To Acquire Tecnova For Undisclosed Sum
MT
2020IQ INTERNATIONAL  : has signed a Stock Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of..
PU
2020IQ INTERNATIONAL  : 2020 Half-Year Report
PU
2020IQ INTERNATIONAL  : Two Industry Leaders Join the Company's Executive Management..
PU
2020IQ INTERNATIONAL  : has signed a (non-binding) $130 million term sheet for insti..
PU
2020IQ INTERNATIONAL  : to form a joint venture with MODI India
PU
More news
Chart IQ INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
iQ International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin T. Loman Chief Executive Officer & Director
George M. Weiss Executive Chairman
Charles Robert Sullivan Chief Technology Officer
Won-Lak Choi Director
Gilles Patrick Thiéry Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQ INTERNATIONAL AG-8.00%22
DENSO CORPORATION18.13%51 511
APTIV PLC15.82%40 747
CUMMINS INC.20.62%40 446
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.27.63%27 818
CONTINENTAL AG-5.86%27 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ