IQE : Annual Report & Accounts 2022

As the world's leading compound semiconductor supplier with a global footprint, we are critical enablersofthedigitalworld.
Highlights
Revenue
£167m
2021: £154m
Net operating loss
£(73)m
2021: £(20)m
Adjusted EBITDA
£23m
2021: £19m
Adjusted net debt
£(15)m
2021: £(6)m
Capital expenditure
£9m
2021: £15m
The nature and description of alternative performance measures are included in Note 5 on page 125. Adjusted net debt is defined on page 98.
Our vision
Our mission
Our vision is to deliver the most advanced compound semiconductor solutions to our customers.
Our mission is to be at the forefront of technology to help address global challenges and enable the next wave of innovation.
Contents
1. Strategic Report
2
Our business at a glance
2
Our investment case
12
Chairman's statement
14
Chief Executive Officer's statement
16
Value chain
20
Business model
22
Market review
24
Strategy
26
2022 performance review
30
Financial review
32
Stakeholder engagement
36
Section 172
37
Responsible business
38
Risk management
50
Viability statement
56
2. Corporate Governance
58
Board of Directors
58
Chairman's Governance overview
60
Audit & Risk Committee Report
65
Nominations Committee Report
70
Remuneration Committee Report
71
Directors' Remuneration Policy
73
Directors' Remuneration Report
79
ESG Committee Report
85
Directors' Report
86
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
88
3. Financial Statements
89
Independent Auditor's Report to the
89
members of IQE plc
Financial Statements
98
Glossary
158
Investor information
160
IQE Annual Report and Accounts 2022
1
Our business at a glance
Who we are
What we do
IQE is the world's only
IQE offers compound
pure play compound
semiconductor
semiconductor provider
manufacturing services
with a global footprint,
that deliver powerful
strategically positioned
enabling technologies
to enable the next wave
that change how we live
of innovation. We can
and work. We understand
service our customers in
that in an intelligently
their geographies with
connected world,
our three-continent
the megatrends of the
manufacturing footprint,
future will require the
offering world-class
advanced performance
technology, flexibility and
characteristics of
supply chain security.
compound semiconductors.
Our global footprint
We are uniquely positioned for security and scalability.
Europe Newport
Cardiff
Milton Keynes
North
Washington
America Massachusetts
Pennsylvania
North Carolina
Asia
Taiwan
2
Our growth potential
We are focused on enabling key capabilities within growth markets.
+ Read more about our strategy for growth on page 28
Strategic report
Connect Sense Power Display
We live in an interconnected digital world where connectivity is no longer optional. From mobile handsets and 5G communications infrastructure, to smart devices in our homes and cars, IQE's connect products enable high- performance wireless communication.
The connected digital world has become intelligent. The global sensing market is forecast to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the need for smart connected devices to be able to detect and communicate with the world around them. With a stellar 3D sensing pedigree, IQE is focused on enabling healthcare wearable devices, LiDAR for autonomous vehicles and industrial automation.