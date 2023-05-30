Advanced search
    IQE   GB0009619924

IQE PLC

(IQE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-05-26 am EDT
23.50 GBX   -2.49%
Iqe : Annual Report & Accounts 2022
PU
05/26Triple Point Social quarterly net asset value up
AN
05/19IQE shares jump as raises GBP1.1 million through REX retail offer
AN
IQE : Annual Report & Accounts 2022

05/30/2023 | 02:13am EDT
Annual Report & Accounts 2022

As the world's leading compound semiconductor supplier with a global footprint, we are critical enablersofthedigitalworld.

Highlights

Revenue

£167m

2021: £154m

Net operating loss

£(73)m

2021: £(20)m

Adjusted EBITDA

£23m

2021: £19m

Adjusted net debt

£(15)m

2021: £(6)m

Capital expenditure

£9m

2021: £15m

The nature and description of alternative performance measures are included in Note 5 on page 125. Adjusted net debt is defined on page 98.

Our vision

Our mission

Our vision is to deliver the most advanced compound semiconductor solutions to our customers.

Our mission is to be at the forefront of technology to help address global challenges and enable the next wave of innovation.

Contents

1. Strategic Report

2

Our business at a glance

2

Our investment case

12

Chairman's statement

14

Chief Executive Officer's statement

16

Value chain

20

Business model

22

Market review

24

Strategy

26

2022 performance review

30

Financial review

32

Stakeholder engagement

36

Section 172

37

Responsible business

38

Risk management

50

Viability statement

56

2. Corporate Governance

58

Board of Directors

58

Chairman's Governance overview

60

Audit & Risk Committee Report

65

Nominations Committee Report

70

Remuneration Committee Report

71

Directors' Remuneration Policy

73

Directors' Remuneration Report

79

ESG Committee Report

85

Directors' Report

86

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

88

3. Financial Statements

89

Independent Auditor's Report to the

89

members of IQE plc

Financial Statements

98

Glossary

158

Investor information

160

IQE Annual Report and Accounts 2022

1

Our business at a glance

Who we are

What we do

IQE is the world's only

IQE offers compound

pure play compound

semiconductor

semiconductor provider

manufacturing services

with a global footprint,

that deliver powerful

strategically positioned

enabling technologies

to enable the next wave

that change how we live

of innovation. We can

and work. We understand

service our customers in

that in an intelligently

their geographies with

connected world,

our three-continent

the megatrends of the

manufacturing footprint,

future will require the

offering world-class

advanced performance

technology, flexibility and

characteristics of

supply chain security.

compound semiconductors.

Our global footprint

We are uniquely positioned for security and scalability.

Europe Newport

Cardiff

Milton Keynes

North

Washington

America Massachusetts

Pennsylvania

North Carolina

Asia

Taiwan

2

Our growth potential

We are focused on enabling key capabilities within growth markets.

+ Read more about our strategy for growth on page 28

Strategic report

Connect Sense Power Display

We live in an interconnected digital world where connectivity is no longer optional. From mobile handsets and 5G communications infrastructure, to smart devices in our homes and cars, IQE's connect products enable high- performance wireless communication.

The connected digital world has become intelligent. The global sensing market is forecast to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the need for smart connected devices to be able to detect and communicate with the world around them. With a stellar 3D sensing pedigree, IQE is focused on enabling healthcare wearable devices, LiDAR for autonomous vehicles and industrial automation.

Power is fundamental to

Display technologies

the digital world and for

have undergone

everyday life. Compound

significant

semiconductors will be

transformation as

needed to address the

consumers and industry

world's power

demand richer,

challenges, such as

immersive display

climate change, as their

experiences. IQE is well

performance

placed to deliver

advantages result in

MicroLED solutions that

more efficient power

offer improved

usage. Power electronics

performance and lower

is a growth market

power consumption. We

driven by demand for

are proud to work with

electric vehicles, smart

our key strategic

power grids and efficient

partners to deliver the

consumer applications,

future of display.

which will be necessary

to achieve Net Zero.

Our future

We have ambitious growth plans.

Increase revenue

Over

Capacity growth of

3xby

30%

3x

2027

adjusted EBITDA margin by 2027

possible within current footprint

IQE Annual Report and Accounts 2022

3

Disclaimer

IQE plc published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 136 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2023 -22,4 M -27,7 M -27,7 M
Net Debt 2023 53,6 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 -10,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 226 M 279 M 279 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,6%
Technical analysis trends IQE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,50 GBX
Average target price 49,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Americo Lemos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew William Nelson President & Non-Executive Director
Tim Pullen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philip Patrick Smith Chairman
Rodney Pelzel Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Global Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IQE PLC-52.67%279
MEDIATEK INC.18.08%37 789
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.15.27%16 719
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-28.97%11 382
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.52.08%9 184
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.34.23%8 242
