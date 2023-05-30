IQE : Annual Report & Accounts 2022

We live in an interconnected digital world where connectivity is no longer optional. From mobile handsets and 5G communications infrastructure, to smart devices in our homes and cars, IQE's connect products enable high- performance wireless communication.

The connected digital world has become intelligent. The global sensing market is forecast to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the need for smart connected devices to be able to detect and communicate with the world around them. With a stellar 3D sensing pedigree, IQE is focused on enabling healthcare wearable devices, LiDAR for autonomous vehicles and industrial automation.