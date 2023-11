IQE plc is a supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions. It is engaged in development, manufacture, and sale of advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics and CMOSS++. The Wireless segment is a part of the business that manufactures and sells compound semiconductor material for the wireless market, which includes radio frequency devices that enable wireless communications. The Photonics segment is a part of the business that manufactures and sells compound semiconductor material for the photonics market, which includes applications that either transmit or sense light, both visible and infrared. The CMOSS++ segment is part of the business that manufactures and sells advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon, which includes the combination of the advanced properties of compound semiconductors with silicon technologies. It serves various markets, such as automotive, healthcare, and industrial.

Sector Semiconductors