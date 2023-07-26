26 July 2023

AIM: IQE

IQE plc

("IQE" or "the Group")

IQE, the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry, provides an unaudited pre-close Trading Update for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

Group trading in the period was in line with management expectations. Revenue for the first half is expected to be at least £52.0m, in line with market guidance.

The Group is continuing to effectively navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment, by managing costs and implementing its diversification strategy.

The Group will report full (unaudited) interim results on 8 September 2023.

