(Alliance News) - IQE PLC on Monday said it extended its long-term partnership with Cardiff University to research capacity in compound semiconductor technologies.

The Cardiff, Wales-based supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products said this includes compound semiconductor skills provision at postgraduate and doctoral levels.

This will enable the development of a talent pipeline that will support future expansion of IQE's South Wales manufacturing operations, IQE said.

IQE said the partnership will support emerging applications in quantum systems, consumer electronics, communications infrastructure and energy efficient power electronics for net zero.

"People are at the heart of innovation in the semiconductor industry and there is a recognised shortage of talent worldwide. By strengthening our partnership with Cardiff University, we are creating a talent pipeline for the benefit of IQE and the wider South Wales semiconductor industry to underpin growth," said IQE Chief Executive Officer Americo Lemos.

"By supporting university-level training and collaborating on research and development, together we will continue to build a resilient and competitive world-class compound semiconductor ecosystem."

Rudolf Allemanna, vice chancellor, international and student recruitment, and head of the College of Physical Sciences and Engineering at Cardiff University, said: "The close and focused partnership between IQE and Cardiff University has already delivered results, helping position South Wales as a leader in the field of semiconductor research and development. Over the next five years, we will build on that success with the partnership further benefiting industry and the regional economy."

Shares in IQE were up 1.0% to 21.56 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

