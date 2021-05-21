IQE : Annual Report & Accounts 2020

Who are we

Our vision

IQE's vision is to be the best advanced semiconductor materials solutions company in the world. Being the best means delivering outstanding quality, service, technology and value such that we become the first choice supplier for all our customers.

Our strategy

To deliver the best advanced semiconductor materials solutions to our customers through technology leadership, value engineering and production excellence; to provide our employees with a safe, stimulating and rewarding work environment; to partner with our suppliers to form mutually beneficial relationships; and to provide all our stakeholders with a highly rewarding investment.

Our delivery

In order to rise to the challenges demanded by our customers and markets, IQE has established a strong leadership position through the creation of the broadest portfolio of materials IP in the industry. We have developed a reputation for excellence and reliability through technology leadership and proven mass market delivery. Our close collaboration with our customers ensures that our processes are highly integrated and embedded within our supply chains.

