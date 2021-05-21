Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IQE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IQE   GB0009619924

IQE PLC

(IQE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/20 11:35:22 am
52.5 GBX   +8.02%
02:07aIQE  : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report
PU
02:07aIQE  : Annual Report & Accounts 2020
PU
02:00aIQE  : Notice of AGM and Annual Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IQE : Annual Report & Accounts 2020

05/21/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading innovation

from within

2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements

Leading innovation from within

We exist in an age of rapid transformation. Technological innovation is changing our world and the way we live, and opportunities for advancement are endless.

Innovation is at the heart of all that IQE does. We are uniquely placed to provide advanced technology solutions to shape the future and enable a new digital age.

Discover more online at

iqep.com

Contents

1. Strategic report

2

3

10

2020 Highlights

Find out how IQE achieved record revenues and a strong operational performance despite a challenging global environment.

18

Our technology is industry-leading

Discover how IQE is enabling technology that will transform society.

Record revenue performance

Over 27% revenue growth in 2020

178m

155m

156m

140m

17

18

19

20

2020 has shown the maturity of IQE's business and the ongoing strength of our customer and market opportunities."

Phil Smith

Chairman, IQE plc

1. Strategic Report

IQE at a glance

2

Investment case

4

Market overview

6

Chairman's Statement

8

2020 highlights

10

Chief Executive's Statement

12

Business Model

14

Strategic update

16

Embedded innovation

18

Responsible business

20

Risk management

32

Viability Statement

38

Financial Review

39

2. Corporate Governance

Chairman's Governance Overview

42

Board of Directors

44

Board Activities

46

Audit & Risk Committee Report

49

Nominations Committee Report

53

Remuneration Committee Report

55

Directors' Remuneration Report

56

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

in respect of the Annual Report and the

Financial Statements

70

Directors' Report

71

3. Financial Statements

Auditor's Report

73

Financial Statements

82

Glossary

145

Investor information

147

IQE plc 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements

01

IQE at a glance

Leading innovation from within

Who are we

Our vision

IQE's vision is to be the best advanced semiconductor materials solutions company in the world. Being the best means delivering outstanding quality, service, technology and value such that we become the first choice supplier for all our customers.

Our strategy

To deliver the best advanced semiconductor materials solutions to our customers through technology leadership, value engineering and production excellence; to provide our employees with a safe, stimulating and rewarding work environment; to partner with our suppliers to form mutually beneficial relationships; and to provide all our stakeholders with a highly rewarding investment.

Read more on page 16

Our delivery

In order to rise to the challenges demanded by our customers and markets, IQE has established a strong leadership position through the creation of the broadest portfolio of materials IP in the industry. We have developed a reputation for excellence and reliability through technology leadership and proven mass market delivery. Our close collaboration with our customers ensures that our processes are highly integrated and embedded within our supply chains.

For a terminology guide please see our glossary on page 145

What we do

Our key products

Wireless

Our Wireless business offers the industry's broadest range of RF epitaxial wafer products that enable wireless connectivity, including in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth and satellite communications. Our wireless products include GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures. IQE currently supplies the majority of worldwide demand for GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs.

Read our Wireless review on page 11

Photonics

IQE's Photonics epitaxial wafer products can be found in consumer, commercial and industrial applications. Our key Photonics products include Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) which are a key 3D sensing technology enabling facial recognition, gesture control, LiDAR and other advanced sensing applications, InP laser and detector wafers which power today's high speed, 5G telecommunication and datacommunication fibre-optic networks, GaN and GaAs for multicolour uLED displays, and an industry leading range of GaSb and InP materials which enable high definition infrared imaging and sensing in security, health monitoring and environmental applications.

Read our Photonics review on page 11

Substrates

Compound semiconductor substrates are the base material from which all Photonics and Wireless devices are fabricated through epitaxy processes. We are industry pioneers in substrate technology and offer an unrivalled range of materials and product forms. Our GaAs, InP, GaSb, InSb and InAs product range allows us to serve a broad and diverse range of device types and end markets, and positions IQE at the forefront of new product technologies which are made possible only by the substrate materials we provide.

Read about our market applications on page 7

Revenue by segmentation

Wireless segmentation

Photonics segmentation

Wireless

53%

Gallium Arsenide

Vertical Cavity Surface

Photonics

46%

(GaAs)

63%

Emitting Laser (VCSELs)

56%

CMOS++

1%

Gallium Nitride

Infrared

29%

(GaN)

37%

Indium Phosphide (InP)

15%

02

1. Strategic report

2

3

Where we do it

Our international reach

United Kingdom

Cardiff

IQE Head Office

Newport

IQE Newport

Milton

Wafer Technology

Keynes

North America

Our Mega Foundry in Newport is currently meeting demand for products used for 3D Sensing applications.

Taunton

IQE MA

Greensboro

IQE NC

Bethlehem

IQE PA

Spokane

Galaxy Compound

Semiconductors

MBE activities in the USA will be consolidated at our North Carolina site by 2024, as we continue to focus on productivity and yield improvements globally.

Asia

Taiwan

IQE Taiwan

Singapore

IQE Singapore

Infrastructure investment in our Taiwan site increaseed Wireless capacity (GaAs) by 40% in 2019, addressing changes in supply chain dynamics.

Revenue by geography

Employees by location

Number of

Countries

employees

of operation

Europe

9%

Europe

42%

660

4

Americas

66%

Americas

35%

Asia

25%

Asia

22%

We have a diverse

Our unique global

workforce across

footprint means IQE

three continents.

is in close proximity

to international

Read more on page 10

Read more on page 20

customers.

IQE plc 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IQE plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IQE PLC
02:07aIQE  : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report
PU
02:07aIQE  : Annual Report & Accounts 2020
PU
02:00aIQE  : Notice of AGM and Annual Report
AQ
05/20IQE  : expands its VCSEL portfolio with turnkey IQVCSEL™ product line
PU
05/04IQE PLC : Block Admission Return
AQ
03/25IQE  : 2020 Loss Shrinks as Revenue Increases; Shares Down 11%
MT
03/25IQE  : Tech firm IQE signals strong start to year as losses narrow
RE
03/25IQE PLC : 2020 Full Year Results
AQ
03/15IQE PLC : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
02/26IQE PLC : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 176 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2020 -3,50 M -4,97 M -4,97 M
Net cash 2020 0,94 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
P/E ratio 2020 -150x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 421 M 596 M 596 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart IQE PLC
Duration : Period :
IQE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 80,75 GBX
Last Close Price 52,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew William Nelson President, CEO & Executive Director
Tim Pullen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philip Patrick Smith Chairman
Rodney Pelzel Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Global Innovation
Keith Connell Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQE PLC-28.52%596
MEDIATEK INC.24.50%53 316
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.10.30%27 466
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.85%17 173
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.72%12 256
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.4.80%11 694