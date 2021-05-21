IQE : Annual Report & Accounts 2020

We exist in an age of rapid transformation. Technological innovation is changing our world and the way we live, and opportunities for advancement are endless.
Innovation is at the heart of all that IQE does. We are uniquely placed to provide advanced technology solutions to shape the future and enable a new digital age.
Discover more online at
iqep.com
Contents
1. Strategic report
2
3
10
2020 Highlights
Find out how IQE achieved record revenues and a strong operational performance despite a challenging global environment.
18
Our technology is industry-leading
Discover how IQE is enabling technology that will transform society.
Record revenue performance
Over 27% revenue growth in 2020
178m
155m
156m
140m
17
18
19
20
2020 has shown the maturity of IQE's business and the ongoing strength of our customer and market opportunities."
Phil Smith
Chairman, IQE plc
1. Strategic Report
IQE at a glance
2
Investment case
4
Market overview
6
Chairman's Statement
8
2020 highlights
10
Chief Executive's Statement
12
Business Model
14
Strategic update
16
Embedded innovation
18
Responsible business
20
Risk management
32
Viability Statement
38
Financial Review
39
2. Corporate Governance
Chairman's Governance Overview
42
Board of Directors
44
Board Activities
46
Audit & Risk Committee Report
49
Nominations Committee Report
53
Remuneration Committee Report
55
Directors' Remuneration Report
56
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
in respect of the Annual Report and the
Financial Statements
70
Directors' Report
71
3. Financial Statements
Auditor's Report
73
Financial Statements
82
Glossary
145
Investor information
147
IQE plc 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements
01
IQE at a glance
Leading innovation from within
Who are we
Our vision
IQE's vision is to be the best advanced semiconductor materials solutions company in the world. Being the best means delivering outstanding quality, service, technology and value such that we become the first choice supplier for all our customers.
Our strategy
To deliver the best advanced semiconductor materials solutions to our customers through technology leadership, value engineering and production excellence; to provide our employees with a safe, stimulating and rewarding work environment; to partner with our suppliers to form mutually beneficial relationships; and to provide all our stakeholders with a highly rewarding investment.
Read more on page 16
Our delivery
In order to rise to the challenges demanded by our customers and markets, IQE has established a strong leadership position through the creation of the broadest portfolio of materials IP in the industry. We have developed a reputation for excellence and reliability through technology leadership and proven mass market delivery. Our close collaboration with our customers ensures that our processes are highly integrated and embedded within our supply chains.
For a terminology guide please see our glossary on page 145
What we do
Our key products
Wireless
Our Wireless business offers the industry's broadest range of RF epitaxial wafer products that enable wireless connectivity, including in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth and satellite communications. Our wireless products include GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures. IQE currently supplies the majority of worldwide demand for GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs.
Read our Wireless review on page 11
Photonics
IQE's Photonics epitaxial wafer products can be found in consumer, commercial and industrial applications. Our key Photonics products include Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) which are a key 3D sensing technology enabling facial recognition, gesture control, LiDAR and other advanced sensing applications, InP laser and detector wafers which power today's high speed, 5G telecommunication and datacommunication fibre-optic networks, GaN and GaAs for multicolour uLED displays, and an industry leading range of GaSb and InP materials which enable high definition infrared imaging and sensing in security, health monitoring and environmental applications.
Read our Photonics review on page 11
Substrates
Compound semiconductor substrates are the base material from which all Photonics and Wireless devices are fabricated through epitaxy processes. We are industry pioneers in substrate technology and offer an unrivalled range of materials and product forms. Our GaAs, InP, GaSb, InSb and InAs product range allows us to serve a broad and diverse range of device types and end markets, and positions IQE at the forefront of new product technologies which are made possible only by the substrate materials we provide.
Read about our market applications on page 7
Revenue by segmentation
Wireless segmentation
Photonics segmentation
Wireless
53%
Gallium Arsenide
Vertical Cavity Surface
Photonics
46%
(GaAs)
63%
Emitting Laser (VCSELs)
56%
CMOS++
1%
Gallium Nitride
Infrared
29%
(GaN)
37%
Indium Phosphide (InP)
15%
02
1. Strategic report
2
3
Where we do it
Our international reach
United Kingdom
Cardiff
IQE Head Office
Newport
IQE Newport
Milton
Wafer Technology
Keynes
North America
Our Mega Foundry in Newport is currently meeting demand for products used for 3D Sensing applications.
Taunton
IQE MA
Greensboro
IQE NC
Bethlehem
IQE PA
Spokane
Galaxy Compound
Semiconductors
MBE activities in the USA will be consolidated at our North Carolina site by 2024, as we continue to focus on productivity and yield improvements globally.
Asia
Taiwan
IQE Taiwan
Singapore
IQE Singapore
Infrastructure investment in our Taiwan site increaseed Wireless capacity (GaAs) by 40% in 2019, addressing changes in supply chain dynamics.
Revenue by geography
Employees by location
Number of
Countries
employees
of operation
Europe
9%
Europe
42%
660
4
Americas
66%
Americas
35%
Asia
25%
Asia
22%
We have a diverse
Our unique global
workforce across
footprint means IQE
three continents.
is in close proximity
to international
Read more on page 10
Read more on page 20
customers.
IQE plc 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements
03
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.