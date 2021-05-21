Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IQE plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IQE   GB0009619924

IQE PLC

(IQE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/20 11:35:22 am
52.5 GBX   +8.02%
02:07aIQE  : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report
PU
02:07aIQE  : Annual Report & Accounts 2020
PU
02:00aIQE  : Notice of AGM and Annual Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IQE : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report

05/21/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
21 May 2021

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report

IQE plc (AIM: IQE, 'IQE' or the 'Group'), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, today announces the publication of IQE's 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is now available to view on IQE's corporate website at www.iqep.com/investors/agm/. The AGM will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday 23 June 2021 at IQE Newport, Celtic Way, Marshfield, Newport, NP10 BBE.

Continued uncertainty in respect of Covid-19 and our ongoing commitment to protect the health and wellbeing of our shareholders, officers and employees has required the Board to decide that this year's AGM will be held electronically. The only people permitted to physically attend the Company's office address for the AGM will be those necessary to form a quorate meeting.

Instructions on how shareholders may vote at the AGM and pose questions to the Board are contained in the Notice of AGM. The Company will conduct votes on all resolutions by way of a poll to ensure that the votes of all shareholders are counted, the results of which will be announced during the meeting.

IQE's 2020 Annual Report and Accounts are also now available at www.iqep.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/ and will be posted to shareholders together with the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Contacts:

IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Drew Nelson
Tim Pullen
Amy Barlow

Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Paul Gillam
Nick Prowting

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822
Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365
Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624

ABOUT IQE
http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

  • handset devices
  • global telecoms infrastructure
  • connected devices
  • 3D Sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group's intellectual property portfolio including knowhow and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.

IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.

Disclaimer

IQE plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IQE PLC
02:07aIQE  : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report
PU
02:07aIQE  : Annual Report & Accounts 2020
PU
02:00aIQE  : Notice of AGM and Annual Report
AQ
05/20IQE  : expands its VCSEL portfolio with turnkey IQVCSEL™ product line
PU
05/04IQE PLC : Block Admission Return
AQ
03/25IQE  : 2020 Loss Shrinks as Revenue Increases; Shares Down 11%
MT
03/25IQE  : Tech firm IQE signals strong start to year as losses narrow
RE
03/25IQE PLC : 2020 Full Year Results
AQ
03/15IQE PLC : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
02/26IQE PLC : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 176 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2020 -3,50 M -4,97 M -4,97 M
Net cash 2020 0,94 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
P/E ratio 2020 -150x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 421 M 596 M 596 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart IQE PLC
Duration : Period :
IQE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 80,75 GBX
Last Close Price 52,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew William Nelson President, CEO & Executive Director
Tim Pullen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philip Patrick Smith Chairman
Rodney Pelzel Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Global Innovation
Keith Connell Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQE PLC-28.52%596
MEDIATEK INC.24.50%53 316
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.10.30%27 466
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.85%17 173
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.72%12 256
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.4.80%11 694