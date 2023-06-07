Advanced search
    IQE   GB0009619924

IQE PLC

(IQE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:00:51 2023-06-07 am EDT
20.57 GBX   -4.55%
06:32aIQE searching for new CFO as Pullen makes sudden exit
AN
02:43aSemiconductor Supplier IQE CFO Quits; Interim Successor Appointed
MT
02:00aIQE plc Announces Departure of Tim Pullen as Chief Financial Officer
CI
IQE searching for new CFO as Pullen makes sudden exit

06/07/2023 | 06:32am EDT
IQE PLC - Wales-based compound semiconductor wafer product supplier - Says Chief Financial Officer Tim Pullen has stepped down with effect from Tuesday. Pullen joined IQE as CFO in February 2019, having left the same position at Arm Holdings PLC. His previous employment includes leading roles at Tesco Mobile Ltd and Serco Group PLC. Reason for his departure from IQE has not been disclosed. Associate Director of Finance Neil Rummings is appointed acting CFO with immediate effect while IQE commences the search for a permanent successor. Rummings joined IQE in April 2017 and previously served as a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd for over six years.

Chief Executive Officer Americo Lemos says: "I want to thank Tim for his many contributions to IQE. He has been a strong CFO and partner and has created the financial foundation to enable our next phase of growth."

Current stock price: 20.60 pence, down 4.4% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 43%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IQE PLC -4.55% 20.5698 Delayed Quote.-56.60%
SERCO GROUP PLC 0.42% 144 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
TESCO PLC 1.06% 266.1 Delayed Quote.17.35%
Analyst Recommendations on IQE PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 137 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2023 -19,9 M -24,7 M -24,7 M
Net Debt 2023 31,8 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -10,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 207 M 257 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart IQE PLC
Duration : Period :
IQE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,55 GBX
Average target price 49,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Americo Lemos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew William Nelson President & Non-Executive Director
Tim Pullen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philip Patrick Smith Chairman
Rodney Pelzel Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Global Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IQE PLC-56.60%257
MEDIATEK INC.21.12%39 221
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.12.61%16 484
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-32.97%10 542
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.40.89%8 804
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.47.50%8 786
