(as amended by Special Resolution passed on 28 June 2024)

NOTICE IF CALL IS NOT PAID

WHEN POLL IS TAKEN

METHOD OF VOTING AND DEMAND FOR A POLL

MEETING AT MORE THAN ONE PLACE

DIRECTOR'S RIGHT TO ATTEND AND SPEAK

OMISSION OR NON RECEIPT OF NOTICE

POWER OF THE COMPANY TO APPOINT DIRECTORS

76. NO OBLIGATION TO VERIFY PROXY VOTING IN ACCORDANCE WITH INSTRUCTIONS20

NO RIGHT TO ATTEND OR VOTE WHERE SUMS OVERDUE

OTHER EXECUTIVE OFFICE NOT LINKED TO DIRECTORSHIP

GENERAL POWERS OF THE COMPANY VESTED IN BOARD

APPOINTEE ACTING IN MORE THAN ONE CAPACITY

EXAMPLES OF TERMS THAT MAY BE IMPOSED

REQUIREMENT FOR AUTHORISATION TO BE EFFECTIVE

CHAIRMAN TO DECIDE WHETHER A DIRECTOR MAY VOTE

QUORUM WHEN A DIRECTOR IS NOT ENTITLED TO VOTE

VOTING ON MATTERS WHERE A DIRECTOR IS INTERESTED

WHEN A DECLARATION IS NOT REQUIRED

INTERESTS IN ACTUAL TRANSACTIONS TO BE DISCLOSED

INTERESTS IN PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS TO BE DISCLOSED

MEMBERS HAVE NO RIGHTS TO INSPECT RECORDS

DIVIDENDS OTHER THAN IN CASH

AMOUNTS DUE ON SHARES MAY BE DEDUCTED

DECLARATION OF DIVIDENDS BY THE COMPANY

PROVISION FOR EMPLOYEES ON CESSATION OF BUSINESS

NOTICE WHEN POST NOT AVAILABLE

SERVICE OF NOTICE ON PERSON ENTITLED BY TRANSMISSION

PROFITS WHICH MAY BE CAPITALISED

Company Number: 05589712

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

of

IQGEO GROUP PLC

PRELIMINARY

1. Exclusion of Model Articles and Table A

1.1 The regulations contained in the Model Articles of Association applicable to the Company under or pursuant to the Act, or in Table A in the schedule to The Companies (Tables A to F) Regulations 1985 (as amended) and in any Table A applicable to the Company under any former enactment relating to companies shall not apply to the Company except insofar as they are repeated or contained in these articles.

2. Definitions and interpretation

2.1 In these articles, if not inconsistent with the subject or context: