  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IQGeo Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IQG   GB00B3NCXX73

IQGEO GROUP PLC

(IQG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:43 2023-03-27 am EDT
198.00 GBX    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IQGeo reports nearly doubled annual revenue and loss narrows

03/27/2023 | 02:56pm EDT
(Alliance News) - IQGeo Group PLC on Monday reported a narrowed annual loss and nearly doubled revenue, leaving it confident for 2023 and beyond.

Headline revenue in the year to year ended December 31, 2022 grew 92% to GBP26.6 million from GBP13.8 million the year before, with recurring revenue accounting for 40% of the total.

The provider of geospatial productivity and collaboration software for the telecoms and utility industries said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation improved substantially to GBP1.9 million from a loss of GBP800,000 in 2021. Its pretax loss narrowed to GBP1.8 million from GBP2.7 million.

IQGeo said exit annual recurring revenue of GBP15.1 million provides strong visibility of future revenues and cash flows.

"We remain very confident in our ability to deliver on our targets for 2023 and beyond," said chief executive Richard Petti.

He expects current levels of investment for fibre optic networks and grid modernisation to continue for a significant time.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 26,6 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net income 2022 -0,70 M -0,86 M -0,86 M
Net cash 2022 8,10 M 9,94 M 9,94 M
P/E ratio 2022 -110x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 129 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 88,0%
Managers and Directors
Richard Ettore Petti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Haywood Trefor Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Ronald Taylor Chairman
Kyle Eagen Senior Vice President-Operations
Ian Edward Kershaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IQGEO GROUP PLC5.04%149
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.99%2 088 508
SYNOPSYS INC.17.94%57 351
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.29%55 866
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.06%52 625
SEA LIMITED58.33%46 276
