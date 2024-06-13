IQGeo Group PLC - Cambridge-based telecommunications company - Announces that 10% minority stakeholder Charles Stanley has sold 2% of its share capital in IQGeo, following the May announcement of IQG's acquisition by Geologist Bidco Ltd. Following the sale of shares under the terms of a non-binding letter of intent, Charles Stanley retains 4.7 million shares in IQG, about 8% of total share capital.

Total IQG shares now subject to irrevocable undertakings or non-binding letters of intent is 34.5 million, about 56% of total share capital.

Current share price: 465.13 pence

12-month change: up 73%

By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter

