IQGeo Group PLC - Cambridge-based developer of geospatial productivity and collaboration software for telecoms and utility network operators - Kestrel Partners LLP, of which IQGeo Non-Executive Director Max Royde is a partner and holds a beneficial interest in, buys 41,696 shares via two transaction on Friday: 17,500 shares at 290 pence each and 24,196 shares at 300p each. Total aggregate value is GBP123,420. Royde is also a shareholder in Kestrel Opportunities and is therefore deemed to have a beneficial interest in Kestrel Opportunities' entire legal holding in IQGeo. Following this transaction, Kestrel Opportunities holds 11.7 million IQGeo shares, while other clients of Kestrel, of which Royde has no beneficial interest, hold 4.7 million IQGeo shares. Combined, this means Kestrel indirectly holds voting rights over 16.4 million IQGeo shares, or 27%.

Deborah Chapman, wife of IQGeo Chief Financial Officer Haywood Chapman sells 35,000 shares at 290p each on Thursday. Total aggregate value is GBP101,500.

Current stock price: 299.00 pence

12-month change: More than doubled

