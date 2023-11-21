By Dean Seal
IQIYI's American depositary receipts fell after the company swung to a profit on higher revenue in the third quarter.
The stock was down 9.1% at $4.76 in midday trading.
The Chinese video-streaming platform posted a profit of 475.9 million Chinese yuan ($65.2 million), compared with a loss of RMB395.6 million in the same quarter a year ago.
Adjusted earnings, which strip out one-time items, were RMB0.64 (9 cents) per American depositary share.
Revenue rose 7% to RMB8 billion ($1.1 billion).
