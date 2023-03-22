IQIYI : Supplemental Submission Pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F - Form 6-K

Supplemental Submission Pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F

iQIYI, Inc. (the "Company") is submitting via EDGAR the following information as required under Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F in relation to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act ("HFCAA").

On April 21, 2022, the Company was conclusively identified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as a Commission-Identified Issuer pursuant to the HFCAA because it filed an annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on March 28, 2022 with an audit report issued by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, a registered public accounting firm retained by the Company, for the preparation of the audit report on the Company's financial statements included therein. Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP is a registered public accounting firm headquartered in mainland China, a jurisdiction where the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the "PCAOB") determined that it had been unable to inspect or investigate completely registered public accounting firms headquartered there until December 2022 when the PCAOB vacated its previous determination.

Based on an examination of the Company's register of members and public filings made by its shareholders, to the Company's best knowledge, other than Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888), PAG and Best Ventures Limited, no shareholder beneficially owned 5% or more of the Company's total outstanding ordinary shares as of February 28, 2023.

• Baidu, Inc. is a public company listed on Nasdaq and incorporated in the Cayman Islands. To the Company's best knowledge, Baidu, Inc. is not owned or controlled by a governmental entity of mainland China. Mr. Robin Yanhong Li beneficially owned 16.3% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Baidu, Inc. and held 57.4% of the total outstanding voting power thereof as of December 31, 2022, as reported in a Schedule 13G/A filed by Mr. Robin Yanhong Li and Handsome Reward Limited on February 13, 2023 in connection with their beneficial ownership in Baidu, Inc. As of February 28, 2023, Baidu, Inc. beneficially owned 7,933,331 Class A ordinary shares and 3,041,097,278 Class B ordinary shares in the Company, representing 45.5% of our total issued and outstanding ordinary shares and 89.3% of our total voting power.