  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IQIYI, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IQ   US46267X1081

IQIYI, INC.

(IQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/31 03:20:03 pm EDT
4.555 USD   -9.62%
10:56aAsian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
06:45aChina-U.S. audit dispute outcome depends on wisdom of both parties - CSRC
RE
05:00aChina's Baidu exploring options after U.S. delisting risk
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street retreats as S&P set for biggest quarterly drop in two years

03/31/2022 | 02:55pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were poised to end the biggest quarterly decline in two years on a down note on Thursday as worries about the continuing conflict in Ukraine and its inflationary effect on prices and the Federal Reserve persisted.

While optimism about a possible peace deal between Ukraine and Russia helped lift stocks earlier in the week, hopes quickly faded and Russia's President Vladimir Putin threatened on Thursday to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in rubles as Ukraine prepared for more attacks.

The United States imposed new Russia-related sanctions, and U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest release ever from the country's emergency oil reserve.

Stock prices have been sensitive to any signs of progress toward a deal to resolve Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Already-high U.S. inflation has intensified with surging commodity prices such as oil and metals since the war began.

As prices increase, the Fed becomes increasingly likely to become more aggressive in raising interest rates to combat inflation, potentially curbing economic growth.

Data on Thursday showed consumer prices barely rose in February as pricing pressures intensified, while personal consumption expenditures (PCE) excluding food and energy rose by 0.4%, in line with expectations.

"The PCE number came out today, which is the Fed's preferred number, and although that was right on target, it was higher than it was last month, and the sense is it is going to continue to go higher, therefore you are seeing some weakness," said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Boca Raton, Florida.

"That only solidifies (Fed Chair) Jay Powell and the Fed's position to be more aggressive so there are going to be multiple 50 basis point hikes."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 230.5 points, or 0.65%, to 34,998.31, the S&P 500 lost 25.06 points, or 0.54%, to 4,577.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.38 points, or 0.61%, to 14,353.90.

While the S&P was set for its worst quarter since the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing in the United States in 2020, stocks have rebounded in March, notching a gain of nearly 5%.

Investors will look toward Friday's jobs report for more confirmation of labor market strength for insight on the possible path of monetary policy by the U.S. central bank.

Defensive sectors such as real estate and utilities were among the best performing sectors as they are viewed as strong plays in a rising rate environment.

Energy, easily the best performing sector so far this year with a gain of about 39%, slipped as oil prices dropped on Biden's announcement while OPEC+ stuck to its existing output deal. The gain put the sector on pace for its biggest quarterly climb on record.

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance slumped 5.10% after the company kept its 2022 forecast for low-single digit earnings growth unchanged.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.37-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 53 new 52-week highs and six new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 53 new highs and 89 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Chuck Mikolajczak


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30 489 M 4 803 M 4 803 M
Net income 2022 -2 257 M -356 M -356 M
Net Debt 2022 14 887 M 2 345 M 2 345 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 003 M 4 097 M 4 097 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 5 856
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart IQIYI, INC.
Duration : Period :
iQIYI, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQIYI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 31,99 CNY
Average target price 40,17 CNY
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Managers and Directors
Yu Gong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun Wang Chief Financial Officer
Yan Hong Li Chairman
Wenfeng Liu Chief Technology Officer
Han Hui Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IQIYI, INC.10.53%4 097
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.68%463 543
NETFLIX, INC.-36.68%169 359
PROSUS N.V.-32.00%142 227
AIRBNB, INC.4.29%110 025
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.76%71 513