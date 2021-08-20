iQIYI : Wall Street bounces back as taper jitters fade

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or
type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Microsoft, Apple biggest boost to S&P 500 and Nasdaq
* Bristol-Myers Squibb rises as FDA approves cancer drug
* Indexes up: Dow 0.66%, S&P 0.76%, Nasdaq 1.06%
NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street capped a tumultuous
week with a broad-based rally as investors largely shrugged off
the looming threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant and signals
from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could begin tightening its
dovish monetary policy sooner than expected.
While all three major U.S. indexes were in positive
territory, all were on course to post weekly losses after a
steep sell-off pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrial away
from a string of record closing highs.
"We've seen some profit taking since Aug. 16, and today
we're seeing some buying on that dip, in the belief that we’re
still headed higher," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment
strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.
Market-leading tech and tech-adjacent megacaps, which
weathered the pandemic recession better than most, were once
again doing the heavy lifting.
Growth stocks were also given a boost by U.S. Treasury
yields, which were on track end the week lower due to concerns
the health crisis could be a longer than expected hindrance to
economic revival.
Announcements from a host of Asian nations that they are
implementing drastic measures to curb the resurgence of COVID-19
due to the rise of the disease's highly contagious Delta
variant, put a damper on stocks associated with economic
re-engagement.
Mixed economic data from the U.S. and China suggested the
ongoing recovery from the most abrupt recession on record has
passed its peak and lost some momentum.
Market participants now look to next week's Jackson Hole
Symposium, a gathering of major central bank leaders, for clues
from Fed Chair Jerome Powell regarding the expected pace of
recovery and the timeline for policy tightening.
"We’ll see a mix of opinions, but the focus will be on the
Delta variant, the economy, the supply chain and global events,"
Ghriskey added. "There’s definitely concern about the Delta
variant and the potential timeline of the economic recovery."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.2 points,
or 0.66%, to 35,125.32, the S&P 500 gained 33.31 points,
or 0.76%, to 4,439.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added
154.35 points, or 1.06%, to 14,696.14.
All 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 were green, with tech
stocks and utilities enjoying the largest
percentage gains.
Second-quarter reporting season has essentially run its
course, with 476 of the companies in the S&P 500 having posted
results. Of those, 87.4% have beaten consensus, according to
Refinitiv data.
Farm and construction equipment manufacturer Deere & Co
beat quarterly profit expectations and raised its full
year guidance due to robust demand. Still, its
shares dipped 2.1%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb advanced about 1% after the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drugmaker's
cancer drug Opdivo.
U.S.-listed shares of China-based tech-related companies
oscillated as market participants digested recent sell-offs
resulting from Beijing's ongoing regulatory crackdown, which has
wiped half a trillion dollars from Chinese markets this week.
Alibaba Holding Group was last off about 1.5%,
while Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Didi Global
and iQiyi Inc advanced between 1% and 5%.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.19-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 44 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 53 new highs and 169 new lows.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp;
Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Aurora Ellis)