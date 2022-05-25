Log in
    IQV   US46266C1053

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.

(IQV)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/25 04:03:49 pm EDT
203.34 USD   +0.67%
04:44pIQVIA CFO Ron Bruehlman to Speak at Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2022
BU
05/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Snap cut the rally short
05/24ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
IQVIA CFO Ron Bruehlman to Speak at Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2022

05/25/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV), announced today that Ron Bruehlman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 82,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

IQVIAFIN


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 622 M - -
Net income 2022 1 303 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 232 M 38 232 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 73,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 201,99 $
Average target price 265,59 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ari Bousbib Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald Earl Bruehlman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl Guenault Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey A. Spaeder Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Costa Panagos President-Research & Development Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.41%38 232
MODERNA, INC.-48.00%52 528
LONZA GROUP AG-27.13%42 896
SEAGEN INC.-13.67%24 569
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-30.17%17 581
CELLTRION, INC.-22.73%15 861